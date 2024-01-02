en English
Europe

Sideloading on iPhones: A Necessary Shift Amid Regulatory Pressures

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
The ongoing debate around sideloading on iPhones has taken a new turn, with potential legislative actions in Japan, the European Union, and the United States. Sideloading, the process of installing an app without using the device’s official app store, has been a contentious issue with Apple’s strict control over its App Store.

The Impending Regulatory Changes

Apple may soon be compelled to support sideloading in the European Union, following the imminent enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA aims to regulate large online platforms to ensure fair competition, and its enforcement could force Apple to allow for sideloading. Similar legislation is also being considered in Japan and the United States, with regulatory pressures mounting.

The Antitrust Cloud Looming Over Big Tech

While sideloading is at the center of this controversy, it’s part of a larger antitrust investigation. The US Department of Justice has been actively probing Apple’s App Store policies, with a potential antitrust case looming. Google, another tech giant, has already been through a similar antitrust case, reaching a settlement that allows Android users to sideload apps and use third-party payment systems, albeit with a continuing fee for developers.

Apple’s Potential Strategy Shift

Despite the risks associated with sideloading, which include exposure to unverified apps and potential security threats, the author advocates for Apple to offer sideloading internationally. It’s suggested that this would be a proactive measure to address both regulatory pressures and public relations challenges. Resistance to sideloading could prove detrimental for Apple, putting the company’s image and market reputation at risk.

However, the final decision to sideload apps will rest with the users. The author opines that Apple’s App Store revenue is unlikely to be significantly impacted as many users may continue to avoid sideloading due to the inherent risks. Thus, embracing universal sideloading support may be a strategic win for Apple, allowing the company to stay one step ahead of regulatory pressures.

Europe United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

