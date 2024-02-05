SI-BONE, Inc. to Publicize Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Medical device specialist SI-BONE, Inc., renowned for its ground-breaking work in minimally invasive sacropelvic procedures, has announced that it is set to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year, ending December 31, 2023. The much-anticipated report is scheduled to be released after the market closes on February 26, 2024. The release will be followed by a management-hosted conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investor Engagement and Accessibility

Ensuring broad access to this vital information, the company has arranged for a live audio feed of the conference call to be available on the 'Investors' section of its website. This move not only facilitates real-time engagement for interested investors but also guarantees future access, as the audio will be archived for replay for a minimum of 90 days following the event.

An Innovator in Sacropelvic Surgery

Trading on NASDAQ under the ticker SIBN, SI-BONE, Inc. has been a pioneer in the field of sacropelvic surgery since 2009. The company's innovative approach and advanced technologies have facilitated more than 3,600 surgeons in performing over 95,000 sacropelvic procedures. SI-BONE's commitment to research and development is evident in the robust clinical evidence supporting its technologies. This includes two randomized controlled trials and over 125 peer-reviewed publications.

Expansion into Related Sectors

SI-BONE's growth has not been limited to its core business. The company has successfully expanded its technology offerings into related sectors such as adult deformity, spinopelvic fixation, and pelvic trauma. This expansion has been underpinned by SI-BONE's strong portfolio of trademarked products, including iFuse, Bedrock Granite, and iFuse-TORQ.