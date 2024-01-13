Shreveport Faces ‘Enhanced’ Severe Weather Risk: NWS

An ‘Enhanced’ severe weather risk level has been declared by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport for the night in Shreveport and Bossier City areas. This status, the third level on the NWS’s five-tier scale measuring severe weather risks, indicates the possibility of numerous severe storms. Initially marked as ‘Marginal’ for isolated severe thunderstorms, the predictions have escalated over the week, passing through the ‘Slight’ risk level.

Peak Severe Weather Risk Timing

The peak severe weather risk is expected between 2 am and 6 am, posing additional dangers as most residents are likely to be asleep. The NWS warns of potential severe weather hazards including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The chance of tornadoes occurring in the Ark-La-Tex region is estimated at 10%.

Preparation for the Severe Weather

The Bilberry Park Community Center and Airport Park Community Center will serve as warming shelters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, and all SPAR Recreation Centers will also activate as warming shelters on Tuesday. City officials encourage residents to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions.

Potential Impact of the Arctic Blast

Apart from the severe storms, an impending arctic blast is likely to impact the region early next week, bringing freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation. The forecast has led local shelters to prepare for the winter weather, and power outages have already affected thousands of SWEPCO customers across the ArkLaTex due to storms. The KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team has activated a Yellow Weather Alert and the NWS-Shreveport has issued a tornado watch.