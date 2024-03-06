Shout! TV Announces Wild West Channel Launch on Roku, Celebrates 'Lonesome Dove' 35th Anniversary

Get your six guns ready. Wild West TV, a new 24/7 FAST channel from Shout! TV, will debut on Roku Channel on March 19. The channel launch is tied to celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of the classic series "Lonesome Dove" starring Robert DuVall, Tommy Lee Jones, Diane Lane, Danny Glover, and Anjelica Huston. "Lonesome Dove" will be offered on the channel alongside its sequels "Return to Lonesome Dove", "Streets of Laredo", and its prequel "Dead Man's Walk".

Expansive Western Content Offering

According to the official release, Wild West TV will feature "current and classic films, TV series, mini-series, and documentaries, as well as exclusive premieres, unreleased titles, and projects in development." Among the initial offerings on the channel will be series "Bonanza," "The Californians," "The Texan" and "The Rebel," along with films like "Stagecoach," Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" films, Willie Nelson's "Red Headed Stranger," Marlon Brando's "One-Eyed Jacks," as well as newer films including "Jane Got A Gun" starring Natalie Portman.

Bringing Classics to New Audiences

"We have had exceptional success with westerns, both with the beloved classics as well as our Shout! original production 'Old Henry.' With an enduring gem like 'Lonesome Dove' also coming to Shout! TV in celebration of the show's 35th anniversary, it's an optimal time to launch this dedicated western channel for the passionate fans, and we are excited to also introduce the iconic series to a new audience," said Julie Dansker, SVP Streaming & Content Strategy for Shout! Studios.

Partnership with Roku Channel

"As the demand for FAST channels continues to grow, we are delighted to offer our viewers another genre of content featuring beloved and widely recognized programming, such as the 'Lonesome Dove' franchise, from Shout! Studios" said Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming for The Roku Channel. This addition enriches the vast selection of FAST channels on The Roku Channel, showcasing everything from "Unsolved Mysteries" to the Universal Monster movies.

This launch not only celebrates a significant anniversary for "Lonesome Dove" but also represents a strategic move by Shout! TV to captivate western genre enthusiasts and Roku Channel viewers. As streaming platforms continue to diversify their offerings, the introduction of genre-specific channels like Wild West TV demonstrates a keen understanding of audience preferences and nostalgia's power. This move could herald a new trend in streaming, where niche channels find a dedicated audience, eager for content that resonates with their interests.