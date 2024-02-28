SHOUT! The Mod Musical: Swinging 60s Vibes Hit Theatre in the Park March 8-24

"SHOUT! The Mod Musical" is set to kick off Theatre in the Park's 55th season, promising a nostalgic journey back to the 1960s through March 8 to 24. This vibrant musical showcases the era's iconic music, fashion, and the evolving roles of women, featuring songs like 'Son of a Preacher Man' and 'These Boots are Made for Walkin'.'

Cast and Characters Bring the 60s to Life

With a talented ensemble including Karen Seaton, Anne Haines, and Whitney Armstrong, the musical follows five women, each represented by a color, as they navigate life's challenges and triumphs. Through their interactions with 'SHOUT!' magazine's advice columnist, Gwendolyn Holmes, the narrative offers both humor and insight into the 60s' social dynamics.

Themes of Female Empowerment and Nostalgia

The show, rated PG-13 for adult content and language, not only entertains but also provokes thought on the progress and ongoing struggles in women's societal roles. The musical's integration of classic songs and references to 'Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In' adds layers of nostalgia and reflection on the era's cultural landscape.

Availability and Special Arrangements

Tickets for "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" are available for purchase, with special arrangements through Musical Theatre International (MTI). This production is part of a season emphasizing strong female characters, making it a must-see for those interested in musical theatre and the exploration of women's roles across decades.

The show's promise of a high-energy, reflective, and entertaining experience makes it a unique opportunity to engage with the 60s' cultural and social nuances. As Theatre in the Park opens its doors for this captivating musical, audiences are in for a treat filled with laughter, music, and a poignant look at the past's impact on today's world.