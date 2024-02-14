Shout Studios Unveils 4K UHD Releases of Quigley Down Under and Carrie (2013)

Fans of Western and horror genres, rejoice! Shout Studios is set to release two highly anticipated films in 4K UHD this March - Quigley Down Under and Carrie (2013).

A Western Tale of Morality and Survival

Quigley Down Under, directed by Simon Wincer, takes us on a journey to the Australian outback in the late 19th century. The film stars Tom Selleck as Matthew Quigley, a skilled American sharpshooter who travels to Australia for a job offer from a wealthy cattle baron, Elliot Marston, portrayed by the late Alan Rickman.

However, upon arrival, Quigley finds that the job entails more than just hunting wild dogs. Marston expects him to eradicate the local Aborigines from his property. Quigley's moral compass leads him to refuse, turning him into a target for Marston's wrath.

Laura San Giacomo plays the fiery and independent Crazy Cora, who accompanies Quigley on his dangerous quest for survival. The 4K UHD release promises stunning visuals of the vast Australian landscapes, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Carrie's Telekinetic Terror Returns

For those who prefer a heart-pounding horror experience, Shout Studios offers the 2013 adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel, Carrie.

Julianne Moore delivers a chilling performance as Margaret White, a religious fanatic mother who torments her telekinetic daughter, Carrie, played by Chloë Grace Moretz. When Carrie is pushed to her limits by her mother and bullying classmates, she unleashes her powers in a prom night gone horribly wrong.

The 4K UHD release will offer an enhanced viewing experience, bringing the film's intense visual effects and haunting atmosphere to life like never before.

Bonus Features and Pre-Orders

Both releases come with bonus features, including interviews, featurettes, and theatrical trailers. The Quigley Down Under package includes a Blu-ray disc with additional content, while the Carrie (2013) release offers insight into the making of the film and its adaptation from King's novel.

Film enthusiasts can now pre-order both Quigley Down Under and Carrie (2013) in 4K UHD, ensuring they're among the first to experience these cinematic gems in stunning ultra-high definition.

As we approach March, anticipation builds for these two remarkable films that showcase the breadth of human emotion and resilience - from the unforgiving Australian outback to the halls of a high school plagued by supernatural terror. Don't miss your chance to own Quigley Down Under and Carrie (2013) in 4K UHD, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable viewing experience.