Shout! Studios and Toei Animation Team Up for 'Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning' Release

In a significant development for anime fans, Shout! Studios and Toei Animation have unveiled a partnership for the North American home media distribution of the 2023 anime movie, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning. This arrangement empowers Shout! Studios with the rights for packaged media and electronic sell-through digital distribution in the United States and Canada. The release is slated for 2024, in both physical and digital formats.

Continuation of a Beloved Franchise

The film, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, is a continuation of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna and brings to a close the narrative arc from the 1999 and 2000 TV anime series. The DigiDestined children, central to the series, are portrayed as 20-year-old adults in the film, adding a layer of maturity and relatability for long-time fans.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

The English dubbed version of the film will feature the talents of renowned voice actors Brian Donovan, Bryce Papenbrook, and Johnny Yong Bosch, who will be reprising their roles. The dubbing has been produced by Toei Animation, specifically tailored for the U.S. theatrical audience.

Part of 25th-Anniversary Celebrations

The release of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is a part of the Digimon franchise's 25th-anniversary celebrations. The collaboration between Shout! Studios and Toei Animation is not only a strategic move but also a promising sign of exciting developments for anime enthusiasts. In addition to this, as part of the anniversary festivities, the original Digimon anime movie is also set to make a comeback, with a remastered and redubbed release by Discotek Media, encompassing both the original Japanese and the Americanized versions.