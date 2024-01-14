en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries Turns Senior Center into Emergency Shelter Amidst Extreme Cold

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries Turns Senior Center into Emergency Shelter Amidst Extreme Cold

Braving Oklahoma’s biting winter, Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries has transformed the Senior Citizen Community Center in Sapulpa into an emergency shelter, offering refuge to those suffering in the relentless cold. In an act of solidarity and compassion, the charity is not just waiting for those in need to seek help but is actively reaching out to the community.

Direct Outreach Initiatives

On a cold Saturday, a group of dedicated volunteers from the ministry ventured into a local mobile home park. Their mission was not just to distribute food, but also to provide prayers, essential winter items, and emotional support to the families living there. The volunteers cooked hamburgers and hot dogs on a grill, creating a semblance of warmth and normalcy amidst the harsh weather.

Apart from the hot food, they also distributed groceries, as well as coats, gloves, hats, and blankets. These items are often taken for granted, but in the face of extreme cold, they become lifesaving essentials.

A Holistic Approach to Help

Levi Bradley, a representative of Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries, explained the organization’s approach of directly reaching out to people in distress. The ministry believes in addressing not just the physical needs of those affected by the extreme cold, but also their spiritual needs. This holistic approach helps to reinforce the sense of community and shared struggle, while also providing tangible aid.

Emergency Shelter Details

The emergency shelter, located at 515 E. Dewey Ave. in Sapulpa, will remain operational until Wednesday. By providing this temporary refuge, Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries hopes to alleviate the hardships faced by those most vulnerable to the extreme cold. The shelter serves as a beacon of hope, reflecting the strength of the Sapulpa community and the enduring spirit of human kindness.

0
Human Rights Social Issues United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
8 mins ago
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
In a revealing turn of events, Professor Michael Mainelli, the Lord Mayor of London, has been reportedly linked to a Chinese politician implicated in human rights abuses in Tibet. This connection to the accused official has been traced through Z/Yen, a consultancy firm founded by Mainelli himself. The firm is sponsored by the China Development
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
Gaza Faces Intense Bombardment as Civilians Report No Safe Haven
52 mins ago
Gaza Faces Intense Bombardment as Civilians Report No Safe Haven
Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses
53 mins ago
Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses
Lighthouse Reports: Shining a Light on AI Governance
15 mins ago
Lighthouse Reports: Shining a Light on AI Governance
Bridport Refugee Support Campaign Seeks New Trustees to Enhance Impact
15 mins ago
Bridport Refugee Support Campaign Seeks New Trustees to Enhance Impact
Islamic Movement in Nigeria Adds Voice to Global Condemnation of Gaza Conflict
28 mins ago
Islamic Movement in Nigeria Adds Voice to Global Condemnation of Gaza Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Boston University Edges Past Loyola (Md.) in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
20 seconds
Boston University Edges Past Loyola (Md.) in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Recent High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Outcomes
22 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Outcomes
Historic First Sunday Start for Australian Open 2024
24 seconds
Historic First Sunday Start for Australian Open 2024
Houston Dominates Cleveland in High-Scoring NFL Clash
24 seconds
Houston Dominates Cleveland in High-Scoring NFL Clash
Nepal's Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees
32 seconds
Nepal's Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees
Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful
35 seconds
Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher's Day
47 seconds
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher's Day
Houston Triumphs Over Cleveland in NFL Wild-Card Playoff
51 seconds
Houston Triumphs Over Cleveland in NFL Wild-Card Playoff
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over San Diego
52 seconds
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over San Diego
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app