Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries Turns Senior Center into Emergency Shelter Amidst Extreme Cold

Braving Oklahoma’s biting winter, Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries has transformed the Senior Citizen Community Center in Sapulpa into an emergency shelter, offering refuge to those suffering in the relentless cold. In an act of solidarity and compassion, the charity is not just waiting for those in need to seek help but is actively reaching out to the community.

Direct Outreach Initiatives

On a cold Saturday, a group of dedicated volunteers from the ministry ventured into a local mobile home park. Their mission was not just to distribute food, but also to provide prayers, essential winter items, and emotional support to the families living there. The volunteers cooked hamburgers and hot dogs on a grill, creating a semblance of warmth and normalcy amidst the harsh weather.

Apart from the hot food, they also distributed groceries, as well as coats, gloves, hats, and blankets. These items are often taken for granted, but in the face of extreme cold, they become lifesaving essentials.

A Holistic Approach to Help

Levi Bradley, a representative of Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries, explained the organization’s approach of directly reaching out to people in distress. The ministry believes in addressing not just the physical needs of those affected by the extreme cold, but also their spiritual needs. This holistic approach helps to reinforce the sense of community and shared struggle, while also providing tangible aid.

Emergency Shelter Details

The emergency shelter, located at 515 E. Dewey Ave. in Sapulpa, will remain operational until Wednesday. By providing this temporary refuge, Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries hopes to alleviate the hardships faced by those most vulnerable to the extreme cold. The shelter serves as a beacon of hope, reflecting the strength of the Sapulpa community and the enduring spirit of human kindness.