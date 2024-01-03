en English
Business

Shiseido Americas Set to Acquire Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, Aiming to Boost Growth Strategy

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Shiseido Americas Corporation, a subsidiary of the renowned Shiseido Company, has revealed its acquisition strategy involving DDG Skincare Holdings, the parent company of the prestigious Dr Dennis Gross Skincare brand. This strategic move is aimed at expanding Shiseido’s high-end skincare portfolio and bolstering its growth trajectory in the Americas. Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, recognized for its iconic Alpha Beta Daily Peels, is a brand founded on dermatologist-led, scientific principles by Dr Dennis Gross and his wife, Carrie Gross.

Acquisition to Complement Existing Product Lines

Shiseido sees this acquisition as a masterstroke to augment its existing product lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, and Drunk Elephant. The inclusion of Dr Dennis Gross Skincare is expected to cater to consumer interest in skin health, thus fortifying Shiseido’s foothold in the Americas—a critical region in their global expansion blueprint.

Aligning with Shiseido’s 2030 Vision

Masahiko Uotani, Shiseido’s chairman and CEO, underscores the acquisition’s alignment with Shiseido’s 2030 vision—evolving into a personal beauty wellness company. He expressed confidence that this acquisition will not only complement the company’s existing product range but also enhance their strategic positioning in the global market.

Acquisition Subject to Regulatory Approvals

The acquisition is dependent upon standard regulatory approvals and closing prerequisites, with the anticipated completion in the first quarter of 2024. Specific financial terms related to the acquisition remain undisclosed. The brand will join Shiseido’s esteemed portfolio alongside Shiseido and Clé de Peau Beauté, thereby adding a highly complementary brand to Shiseido’s prestige skincare portfolio.

Shiseido’s bold move to acquire the dermatologist-led, science-based skincare brand, Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, is in alignment with its Beauty Innovations For A Better World corporate mission. It also strongly indicates Shiseido’s commitment to capture opportunities in the rapidly growing doctor-led skincare market and drive growth and profitability in the Americas business division.

Business United States
Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

