en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Shifting Sands of American Demography: U.S. Census Bureau Reveals New Patterns

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Shifting Sands of American Demography: U.S. Census Bureau Reveals New Patterns

The shifting sands of American demography have unveiled new patterns as recent population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a picture of change. The Bureau’s projections, which cover the 39 months following the April 2020 census, reveal significant losses in the United States’ most populous metropolitan areas, while Southern states enjoy a considerable population boom.

Population Decline in Major Metros

The largest metropolitan areas, including California, Illinois, and New York, have borne the brunt of these demographic shifts. California’s population has decreased by 573,000, Illinois’ by 264,000, and New York’s by a staggering 631,000. These losses are attributed to a cocktail of factors – from COVID-19 restrictions and the resultant remote work trend emptying offices, to high taxes linked to public pensions.

Southern States Surge

In stark contrast, the Southern states have become the new demographic darlings. A combined population gain of 3,822,000 has been observed, with Texas and Florida leading the pack. Lower taxes, lighter regulation, and a resistance to “woke” policies appear to be the primary attractors for this migratory trend. The South’s ascendance on the national stage is further underscored by the diminished luster of the Pacific Rim states.

Pacific Rim Parallels

The same Census Bureau data chronicles population declines in Pacific Rim states such as California, Hawaii, and Oregon. This mirrors demographic trends in Pacific Rim nations such as Japan and South Korea, both grappling with their own diminishing populations. The parallels suggest a broader, global pattern of movement away from once-dynamic regions to areas previously considered economic laggards.

As the U.S. population is projected to increase by 2,560,898 people and reach 342,653,597 by the beginning of 2025, these shifts raise crucial questions about the future of innovation and growth in regions with shrinking populations. The implications of these demographic changes are far-reaching, with potential impacts on the country’s social, political, and economic fabric.

0
United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delays in Vineyard Wind 1 Power Delivery: A Speed Bump in Massachusetts' Clean Energy Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Two Men Arrested for Fatal Christmas Eve Shooting in Dorchester County

By Safak Costu

Best Buy to Cease DVD Sales by Early 2024: A Sign of Changing Media Consumption

By BNN Correspondents

Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns

By Salman Khan

Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Communi ...
@Business · 40 seconds
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Communi ...
heart comment 0
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period

By Hadeel Hashem

Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season

By BNN Correspondents

Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
Nashville’s Homelessness Challenge: New Tents Emerge Despite Efforts

By Momen Zellmi

Nashville's Homelessness Challenge: New Tents Emerge Despite Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
38 seconds
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
41 seconds
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
42 seconds
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
44 seconds
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
45 seconds
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
45 seconds
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
46 seconds
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
48 seconds
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
50 seconds
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
26 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app