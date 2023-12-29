en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shifting Consumer Behavior Forces Companies to Adjust Pricing Strategies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
Shifting Consumer Behavior Forces Companies to Adjust Pricing Strategies

A decline in pricing power is being experienced by companies across sectors including FedEx, airlines, and retailers, following a period of strong consumer spending and high prices. FedEx reported customers opting for less expensive shipping options, while airlines such as Southwest are offering discounted fares. Retail powerhouses like Target and General Mills have also adjusted their sales outlooks in response to a more budget-conscious consumer base.

Shifting Consumer Behavior

This shift comes after years of rising consumer spending, now slowing due to increasingly price-sensitive consumers, easing inflation, improving supply chain conditions, and a weakening demand. In response, companies are turning to cost-cutting measures like layoffs, buyouts, and increased efficiency to maintain profit growth without relying on price hikes. For instance, Nike plans to cut costs by $2 billion over the next three years, while Hasbro has laid off 1,100 employees due to poor toy sales.

Projected Sales Growth

Analysts estimate that sales growth for companies in the S&P 500 will average 2.7% this year, a significant drop from the previous year’s 11% growth. However, companies like FedEx have managed to maintain their adjusted earnings outlook by implementing cost-cutting measures in the previous year.

Consumer Spending Trends

The Mastercard SpendingPulse survey reveals that consumer spending during the holiday season rose by 3.1%, lower than the previous year’s increase of 7.6%. The impact on spending is not consistent across all industries, with restaurant spending experiencing a rise of 7.8% during the holiday period. Airlines have seen a robust demand during summer but are now facing fare reductions compared to 2022.

Airfare Decline

The U.S. Department of Labor reported a 12% decline in airfare in November from the previous year. Despite some discounts, Southwest Airlines’ CEO mentioned that fares are still higher than last year. These developments indicate a broader trend of companies adapting to a shifting economic landscape by managing costs and adjusting to consumer spending behaviors.

0
Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nvidia's H100 Processor: The Coveted Powerhouse in the AI Landscape of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

IRS Announces Increased Tax Brackets for 2024: An Opportunity for Smart Tax Moves

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health

By Rafia Tasleem

Sodium-ion Batteries: A Promising Alternative in the Energy Storage Industry

By Quadri Adejumo

Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for ...
@Business · 2 mins
Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for ...
heart comment 0
Boost for Girl Child Empowerment: Indian Government Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rates

By Dil Bar Irshad

Boost for Girl Child Empowerment: Indian Government Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rates
Taiwan Stock Exchange Records Second-Highest Annual Increase in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan Stock Exchange Records Second-Highest Annual Increase in 2023
RBI Cancels License of Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank; Depositors Protected by DICGC

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Cancels License of Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank; Depositors Protected by DICGC
Elon Musk Forecasts Chinese Dominance in Global Automotive Industry

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Elon Musk Forecasts Chinese Dominance in Global Automotive Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
16 seconds
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
20 seconds
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
Key West to Host 32nd Annual Female Flag Football Championships in 2024
37 seconds
Key West to Host 32nd Annual Female Flag Football Championships in 2024
The Power and Importance of Platonic Relationships: A Personal Reflection
1 min
The Power and Importance of Platonic Relationships: A Personal Reflection
ITV Evening News Highlights: Rising Food Bank Needs, Exclusive Alex Scott Interview, and Comprehensive 2023 News Review
1 min
ITV Evening News Highlights: Rising Food Bank Needs, Exclusive Alex Scott Interview, and Comprehensive 2023 News Review
India's Ayushman Bhava Campaign Marks Significant Progress
2 mins
India's Ayushman Bhava Campaign Marks Significant Progress
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Invests in CRISPR Technology with Stake in Editas Therapeutics
2 mins
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Invests in CRISPR Technology with Stake in Editas Therapeutics
Oregon's Drug Decriminalization Law Under Fire: Calls for Reform Gain Momentum
2 mins
Oregon's Drug Decriminalization Law Under Fire: Calls for Reform Gain Momentum
Olive Oil vs Butter: A Domestic Debate Reflects Global Culinary Tensions
2 mins
Olive Oil vs Butter: A Domestic Debate Reflects Global Culinary Tensions
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
3 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
60 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app