Business

Shift in Economic Thinking: Minimum Wage Increases Across the US

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Shift in Economic Thinking: Minimum Wage Increases Across the US

In a significant shift in economic perspectives, the long-standing debate over minimum wage increases in the United States has taken a new turn. Contrary to traditional beliefs that proposed wage hikes lead to job losses, a slew of research studies from the 1990s, especially within the fast-food industry, have indicated that moderate wage increases do not adversely impact employment. This stance is further bolstered by recent studies, with several economists acknowledging the minimal employment effects of wage raises.

Public Opinion and Federal Action

Public sentiment strongly favors an increase in the minimum wage, with a majority advocating a hike from the current federal minimum of $7.25 to $9 or $15 per hour. Despite this public support, the chances of federal action seem bleak given the current political landscape. However, a wave of change is sweeping across the country, with 22 states and 38 cities and counties raising their minimum wages as of this month.

Breaking Records: Washington State and Tukwila

Washington state now boasts the highest state minimum wage in the country at $16.28, while the Seattle suburb of Tukwila stands out with the highest local minimum wage at $20.29 for large employers. However, 20 states continue to adhere to the federal minimum wage of $7.25, despite the rising cost of living and experts advocating for a wage increase of up to $17 per hour.

The Impact: Pros and Cons

While the wage effects are generally positive, there are conflicting findings regarding other impacts of raising the minimum wage. Concerns range from potential increases in homelessness and smoking to improved overall health outcomes. The economic implications of minimum wage increases are intricate and subject to intense debate. Advocates argue that raising the minimum wage enhances the overall living standards of workers, while critics caution that elevated labor costs may result in job cuts, automation, and higher prices.

Business Economy United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

