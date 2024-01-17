Sheryl Sandberg Steps Down from Meta's Board, Remains as Advisor

Sheryl Sandberg, the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Meta Platforms Inc., has announced she will not stand for reelection to the company's board of directors in May. After 14 years of service, Sandberg expressed her intent to remain as an advisor to the company while focusing more on her nonprofit, LeanIn.org.

Advertisment

A Storied Tenure at Meta

Sandberg joined what was then a small startup named Facebook back in 2008. As Mark Zuckerberg's top deputy, she helped transform the company into one of the most powerful corporations globally. During her tenure, Meta's revenue skyrocketed by 43,000%, growing from $272 million in 2008 to nearly $118 billion in 2021. Under her leadership, the company reached a $1 trillion market cap at its peak in 2021.

Controversies and Criticisms

Advertisment

Despite the impressive growth, Sandberg's tenure was not free from controversy. Meta, formerly Facebook, faced significant criticism for its role in the spread of disinformation. The tech giant was particularly scrutinized during the 2016 election and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also confronted antitrust investigations and scrutiny over its efforts to combat hate speech. Sandberg stepped down as COO in June 2022, succeeded by Javier Olivan, but remained on the board.

Legacy and Future Endeavors

Despite the controversies, Sandberg leaves a significant legacy behind. Known as one of the most influential women in tech, she has been a strong advocate for workplace reform in Silicon Valley. Moving forward, Sandberg intends to devote more time to her nonprofit, LeanIn.org, aiming to empower women in the workplace. Zuckerberg expressed gratitude for Sandberg's contributions, while Meta's technology chief Adam Bosworth acknowledged her impact on the company.