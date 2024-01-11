Sheryl Ford: A New Vision for City of Orange Housing Authority

Sheryl Ford, with her 35 years of experience, has been appointed as the new executive director of the City of Orange Housing Authority, officially starting her role on December 27. Known for her vision and fresh perspectives, Ford brings her extensive background to this new position, promising to implement social service programs that will significantly improve the lives of the residents and staff.

From Humble Beginnings to a Prominent Position

Starting her career in 1988 at the Orange County Housing Authority’s Vidor office, Ford has since then acquired a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in social work and criminal justice. As a licensed social worker in Texas and a certified dementia practitioner, she is esteemed for her commitment to social service.

A Vision for Self-Sufficiency

Ford’s ultimate goal is to empower individuals to become self-reliant, breaking the cycle of generational housing dependency, and achieve homeownership. She plans on introducing initiatives to help residents attain education, such as obtaining a GED, partnering with Lamar University Orange for higher education, providing tutoring for students, and offering parenting classes.

Embodying Empathy and Leadership

Ford’s personal life experiences, including overcoming financial challenges and returning to education as an adult, provide her with a deep empathy for the clients she serves. Officials from the City of Orange Housing Authority, including deputy executive director Tracy Thomas and receptionist Mickia Toler, express confidence in Ford’s vision and leadership.

The City of Orange Housing Authority offers various services, including public housing programs and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. With Ford at the helm, the agency looks forward to a future of growth and continued service to its community.