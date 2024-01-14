Sheriff Todd Volk Warns of Treacherous Travel Conditions in Madison County

The southern part of Madison County is currently grappling with perilous travel conditions, warns Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk. Owing to severe winter weather, Highway 32 is shut down and impassable, with multiple stranded vehicles hampering road clearance efforts and making driving conditions hazardous.

Counties Face Severe Winter Conditions

Several counties in Western New York are under a state of emergency due to expected storm conditions. Forecasters predict up to three feet of snowfall in certain areas, with winds reaching speeds of 65 mph. In addition, widespread power outages are feared. Madison County is currently facing freezing temperatures and high winds, urging motorists to exercise extreme caution. Although no weather-related accidents have been reported yet, winds of up to 40 mph are anticipated, with wind chill readings plummeting to as low as -30 degrees.

Highway 81 Reopens Amidst Ongoing Weather Hazards

Despite the reopening of Highway 81 south of Madison, the Nebraska State Patrol has shut down the stretch of highway from Highway 32 south due to nonexistent visibility and dangerous conditions. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to avoid all roads until further notice. Drifting snow is making snow removal challenging in parts of rural Dane County. County Executive Joe Parisi is urging the public to stay put and give crews room to work to get ahead of the extreme cold.

Safety Measures and Precautions

When stranded, individuals are instructed to call *55 and stay inside their vehicles for safety. Sheriff Volk is stressing the seriousness of the current travel conditions and advising the public to refrain from using the roads. The key message is for people to stay informed and to prioritize safety amid the extreme winter weather. Despite the reopening of Highway 81 south of Madison, the Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to avoid traveling. The southern end of Madison County is essentially closed, and Highway 32 is shut down and impassable. Stranded vehicles are further complicating road clearance and driving conditions.