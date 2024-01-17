Sheriff-Elect Stitch Guillory Unveils Command Staff at Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

As the clock ticks towards July 1, a new era is set to dawn at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) with the swearing-in of Sheriff-elect Stitch Guillory and his command staff. The command staff, a 20-member team, brings to the table more than 600 years of combined law enforcement experience. This transition acquires significance as it happens at a time when many of the current leaders are on the brink of retirement, opening up opportunities for younger talents in the department.

Key Appointments and Structural Realignment

The office is witnessing an internal promotion spree with only two of the command staff members being external hires. Guillory's deputy will be Gene Pittman, a stalwart who has been with CPSO since 1994. The CPSO has also undergone a structural realignment, resulting in the creation of new positions and the division of existing ones.

The erstwhile position of assistant chief deputy has now been split into three separate roles—enforcement and investigations, support, and corrections. Franklin Fondel, currently with Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD), will take the reins as assistant chief deputy of enforcement and investigations after his retirement from LCPD. Anothony 'Trey' Mancuso III, who has been in law enforcement since 2006, will step into the shoes of assistant chief deputy of support. The baton of assistant chief deputy of corrections will pass to the present prison warden, Jeff Miller.

Other Significant Appointments

Other notable appointments include Nicole Ory, who will serve as the chief financial officer, Carter Sitting appointed as the enforcement commander, and Casey Williamson, who will take the mantle of special operations commander. The new team, with Guillory at the helm, is tasked with the challenge of not just maintaining but building on the legacy left behind by the current Sheriff, Tony Mancuso.

As Guillory ushers in this era of change, he focuses on the improvement of CPSO operations and the promotion of in-house talent to leadership roles. The newly appointed command staff is poised to steer the CPSO towards a future bolstered by experience, innovation, and a commitment to service.