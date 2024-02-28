Shelton Singers to Tribute Pop Music in Free Concert March 7 at Alabama Power Recital Hall

Shelton State Community College's vocal ensemble, the Shelton Singers, is slated to present a captivating spring concert, 'Still Standin',' showcasing a modern tribute to contemporary pop music. Scheduled for Thursday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m., the performance will take place in the Alabama Power Recital Hall, welcoming the public to a night of entertainment without any admission fee. Director J.F. Mark Brown has expressed immense pride in the students' preparation and the unique creative opportunities that the concert represents for both the performers and the audience.

Spotlight on Talent and Creativity

The upcoming concert promises an engaging selection of contemporary pop music, featuring both group performances and solo acts by the talented students of Shelton State Community College. Director J.F. Mark Brown, in anticipation of the event, highlighted the ensemble's dedication to bringing a fresh take on today's hits. "Bringing our versions of today's hits to life has allowed everyone's creativity to flourish," Brown stated, underscoring the creative process and effort poured into the concert's preparation.

A Tribute to Contemporary Pop

'Still Standin'' is designed as a tribute to the evolving landscape of pop music, providing a platform for the singers to explore and reinterpret popular hits through their performances. The inclusion of both group and solo acts ensures a dynamic range of presentations, offering something for every attendee. This concert not only serves as a showcase for emerging vocalists but also as a testament to the vitality and versatility of contemporary pop music as interpreted by the next generation of musicians.

Open Invitation to the Public

In line with Shelton State Community College's commitment to the arts and community engagement, the concert is open to the public free of charge. This open invitation offers a unique opportunity for community members to experience the talents of the Shelton Singers firsthand. The Alabama Power Recital Hall, known for its intimate setting and excellent acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for an evening dedicated to the appreciation of contemporary music.

As the concert date approaches, both the performers and their director, J.F. Mark Brown, await with anticipation the opportunity to share their hard work and passion for music with a wider audience. The 'Still Standin'' concert promises to be a memorable event, celebrating the boundless creativity and talent within the Shelton Singers ensemble while offering a fresh perspective on the songs that define today's musical landscape.