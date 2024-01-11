en English
Automotive

Shelley Washburn Assumes Role as Vice President, Marketing and CMO at Group 1 Automotive

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Shelley Washburn Assumes Role as Vice President, Marketing and CMO at Group 1 Automotive

Shelley Washburn, a veteran in the automotive marketing and retail sector, has been named Vice President, Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer of Group 1 Automotive, Inc., an international automotive retailer that ranks amongst the Fortune 300. This appointment comes as part of the company’s strategic move to bolster its customer engagement and marketing strategies.

Washburn’s Journey to Group 1

Washburn brings to the table over three decades of experience, having held leadership roles at prominent companies such as the Ford Motor Company, Gulf State Toyota, and MSX International. Her tenure at these organizations has equipped her with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the competitive automotive industry. Notably, she has also served as President of Gulf States Marketing and as a strategic advisor to Force Marketing, further enhancing her diverse portfolio.

Education and Philanthropy

On the academic front, Washburn holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and is a graduate of the NADA Dealer Candidate Academy. Beyond her professional life, she is actively involved in philanthropic initiatives. Washburn has served on the board of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and currently sits on the board of Child Advocates.

Group 1’s Expectations from Washburn

Daryl Kenningham, President and CEO of Group 1, warmly welcomed Washburn to the leadership team, underlining her potential to drive innovation in customer engagement and marketing strategies. Group 1, which operates 199 dealerships and 41 collision centers in the U.S. and U.K., is keen on leveraging Washburn’s expertise to augment its growth, shareholder value, and customer experience.

Automotive Business United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

