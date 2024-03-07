Sheila E., Gloria Estefan, Mimy Succar Unite for Celia Cruz Tribute in 'Bemba Colorá' Premiere

Music legends Sheila E. and Gloria Estefan, along with rising star Mimy Succar, have collaborated on a vibrant cover of Celia Cruz's 1966 hit "Bemba Colorá," featured on Sheila E.'s forthcoming Salsa album, Bailar. The trio's joint effort, aimed at paying homage to the late Salsa queen, marks a significant moment in music, blending iconic rhythms with contemporary flair. PEOPLE magazine exclusively debuted the music video, capturing the essence of Salsa's enduring legacy and the artists' personal connections to Cruz's work.

Reviving a Classic

Sheila E.'s decision to cover "Bemba Colorá" stems from a deep-rooted admiration for Celia Cruz, with whom she shared the stage in her formative years. Estefan, having previously collaborated with Cruz, eagerly accepted the invitation to lend her voice to the project, further solidifying the tribute's authenticity. Succar's addition, described by Sheila E. as bringing "flavor" to the song, highlights a generational bridge in celebrating Salsa music's rich history. Produced by Tony Succar, the track promises to resonate with both long-time fans and newcomers to the genre.

Behind the Scenes of the Music Video

The music video for "Bemba Colorá" kicks off in a casual setting with Sheila E. engaging in a game of dominos, swiftly transitioning into a captivating musical performance. Estefan and Succar join in, showcasing their vocal talents against a backdrop of lively percussion. The video culminates in a spirited Salsa party, reflecting the song's energetic beat and the communal joy of dance. This visual narrative complements the song's release, offering viewers a glimpse into the collaborative spirit that defines the project.

Bailar: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Slated for release on April 5, Bailar is anticipated to be a groundbreaking addition to Sheila E.'s discography. The album aims to merge traditional Salsa elements with the artist's unique musical style, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and innovative. With "Bemba Colorá" leading the charge, the album is poised to celebrate Salsa's enduring appeal while introducing it to a new generation of listeners. The collaboration between Sheila E., Gloria Estefan, and Mimy Succar not only honors Celia Cruz's legacy but also signifies a momentous occasion in the world of Latin music.

As the music industry eagerly awaits the release of Bailar, the collaboration between Sheila E., Gloria Estefan, and Mimy Succar on "Bemba Colorá" stands as a testament to the power of music to bridge generations and cultures. This project, rooted in respect and admiration for Celia Cruz, showcases the timeless appeal of Salsa music and its capacity to bring people together. With its blend of traditional rhythms and contemporary flair, Bailar promises to be a vibrant celebration of Latin music's rich heritage and its bright future.