Business

Sheetz vs Wawa: The Titans of Convenience Stores

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Sheetz vs Wawa: The Titans of Convenience Stores

Two of Pennsylvania’s most recognizable brands, Sheetz and Wawa, are more than just convenience stores; they are titans in the industry, distinguished by their made-to-order food and beverage offerings, operating relentlessly 24/7 throughout the year. These chains have become integral to the communities they serve, expanding their footprints far beyond the boundaries of the Keystone State, and shaping the landscape of the convenience store market in America.

The Tale of Two Chains

Founded by Bob Sheetz in 1952, the eponymous chain Sheetz has grown substantially from its humble beginnings. With its second store opening in 1963 and the introduction of gasoline to its offerings in 1973, Sheetz has broadened its horizons. Today, under the leadership of CEO and President Joe S. Sheetz, the company graces six states with 714 locations, the most being in Pennsylvania.

Despite its roots as a dairy company dating back to 1902, Wawa entered the convenience store industry in 1964 with the opening of the first Wawa Food Market. The company didn’t stop there, expanding into New Jersey and Delaware by 1969. Wawa’s most famous offering, its hoagies, was introduced in 1970, and since then, its menu has continued to evolve. Currently, Wawa operates in seven states with 1,042 locations, with New Jersey hosting the most stores.

Sheetz: A Modern Convenience Store

Both Sheetz and Wawa have managed to secure a commanding presence in the convenience store market. Their accomplishments are reflected in Forbes’ List of America’s Largest Private Companies, with Wawa ranking 20th and Sheetz, not far behind, ranking 27th. Their revenues are equally impressive, with Wawa generating $18.87 billion and Sheetz contributing $14 billion.

Employing approximately 20,000 people and generating $6.2 billion in profits annually, Sheetz is a force to be reckoned with in the food and drink industry. Not only does Sheetz offer a rewards program, personalized offers, and birthday rewards for members, but it also provides various coupon codes and promo codes for discounts on food, drinks, and gas. Keeping up with modern payment methods, Sheetz now accepts Apple Pay at almost all of its 309 OnDemand locations, providing customers with contactless payment options. It also plans to accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin for payments at its gas stations, further demonstrating its commitment to meeting customer needs.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

