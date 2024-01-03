Sheep on the Loose: A Curious Case for the Niagara Falls Police Department

On a typical Wednesday afternoon, the Niagara Falls Police Department (NFPD) in New York was faced with an unusual task: capturing a runaway sheep. The call came in around 1:15 p.m., alerting authorities about the animal wandering around a field on the 600 block of 7th Street. Despite the auditory confirmation of the sheep’s presence, the officers initially struggled to locate it visually.

Unusual Encounter

After a thorough search, the sheep was found in the backyard of a residential property. The officers, more accustomed to dealing with human perpetrators, now had the task of corralling the woolly runaway. It took several attempts by an NFPD animal control officer to contain the sheep successfully, a testament to the animal’s will and the unfamiliar challenges it presented.

Investigation and Care

With the sheep now in custody, the question of its origin has become a subject of investigation. The ownership of the sheep remains unknown, making its appearance on 7th Street all the more mysterious. As police continue their probe into the case, the sheep has been taken into the care of the Lakeview Animal Sanctuary, a haven for animals in need.

A Day in the Life of NFPD

This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of a day in the life of a police officer. From responding to crime scenes to apprehending runaway sheep, the NFPD has once again demonstrated its versatility and commitment to serving the community.