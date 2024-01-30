Shaun Weiss Celebrates Four Years of Sobriety Amidst Nostalgia and Laughter

Shaun Weiss, famously recognized as Greg 'Goldie' Goldberg in Disney's 'The Mighty Ducks,' recently marked an important milestone in his life—four years of sobriety. This celebration of recovery was a testament to his resilience, fortitude, and the power of a second chance.

A Night of Celebration

The actor commemorated his sobriety anniversary at Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California, with a night filled with humor and nostalgia. Weiss, now transitioning into the world of stand-up comedy, entertained the crowd with his performance, infusing the night with laughter, and a sense of camaraderie. Among the attendees were fellow '90s child actors—Thomas Ian Nicholas known for 'Rookie of the Year,' 'American Pie', Nate Richert of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch', Natanya Ross from 'The Secret World of Alex Mack', Marty York of 'The Sandlot', and John Diresta, recognized for his roles in 'Miss Congeniality,' 'Mickey Blue Eyes'.

From Struggle to Triumph

Weiss's journey to sobriety began in January 2020, following his arrest on charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine. His mugshot, which went viral, was a stark reminder of the depths to which addiction can plunge individuals. The road to recovery was far from smooth. The COVID-19 pandemic brought its own set of challenges, with Weiss moving between various treatment programs and undergoing dental reconstructive surgery.

Rebirth and a Second Act

Despite these hurdles, Weiss persevered. His dedication to recovery led to him successfully completing a court-ordered drug program, resulting in the dismissal of his criminal case in July 2021. This marked the start of Weiss's second act in the entertainment industry. The actor, once known for his portrayal of a lovable hockey goalie, is now making his mark in stand-up comedy. He has also returned to the silver screen, securing a role in the 2023 film 'Jesus Revolution.'

As Weiss celebrates four years of sobriety, his story serves as a beacon of hope and resilience. His journey from a troubled past to a promising future is a testament to the power of recovery and the human spirit's ability to rise, rebuild, and thrive amidst adversity.