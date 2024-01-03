Shasta Lake’s Inaugural ‘Pet Mayor’ Contest Captivates Community

The small Californian City of Shasta Lake is making headlines with a unique and heartwarming initiative. In a move designed to foster community engagement and raise funds for a local nonprofit, the city, in collaboration with the Shasta Damboree, has launched its inaugural ‘Pet Mayor’ contest. This quirky competition is not exclusive to certain types of pets; whether a pet is a common domestic animal like a cat or dog, or a farm-dwelling creature such as a goat or cow, every pet is welcome to join the race.

Community Engagement and Philanthropy

The contest is a testament to the city’s commitment to community engagement and philanthropy. With no specific qualifications required for a pet to enter the contest, the organizers have ensured that the competition is as inclusive as possible. Nominations for the contest will remain open until January 31, inviting pet owners to participate in this unique event and contribute towards a good cause.

Proceeds to Support Nonprofit

The competition is not merely a showcase of adorable pet photographs. It also serves as a fundraising event for the Shasta Damboree. Voting begins on February 5, and each vote comes with a price tag of $1. The funds raised through this initiative will go directly towards supporting the local nonprofit. The Damboree organization holds a special place in the Shasta Lake community, making the pet mayor contest an even more significant event.

Anticipation Builds for Pet Mayor Announcement

The anticipation for the contest’s outcome is palpable, with social media buzzing about the upcoming event. The pet that receives the most votes will be declared the winner at the city’s community awards banquet in March. But the festivities won’t stop there. An official ceremony to induct the new ‘Pet Mayor’ is slated for May during the city’s annual Boomtown Festival. The elected Pet Mayor will hold their honorary position for a year, a testament to Shasta Lake’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and promoting local initiatives.