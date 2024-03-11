Sharon Stone Stuns at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024: Ageless Elegance in Hollywood

Sharon Stone, at 66, left onlookers spellbound with her timeless beauty and style at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles, following the 96th Academy Awards. Dressed in a strapless gown that showcased her age-defying looks, Stone proved that her star power remains undiminished, nearly three decades after her Oscar nomination for 'Casino'.

Advertisment

Red Carpet Royalty

Stone's appearance on the red carpet was nothing short of spectacular. Her choice of attire, a strapless gown with a sculpted bust and elegant shawl, paired with a wet-look hairstyle, highlighted her flawless complexion and nipped-in waist. The ensemble was a testament to her enduring glamour and ability to captivate audiences, just as she did in her role as Ginger McKenna in the 1995 hit movie 'Casino'.

Details That Dazzle

Advertisment

The intricacies of Stone's outfit underscored her impeccable taste. The gown's chiffon ruffles and complementary shawl added a touch of demure sophistication, while her slicked-back hairdo with a dramatic fringe brought an edge to the overall look. Adding to the glamour, Stone was adorned in diamonds, with dangling earrings that perfectly complemented her glittering ensemble.

Hollywood's Biggest Night

The Vanity Fair Oscars Party followed a night of celebrations at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where 'Oppenheimer' dominated the awards, securing seven Oscars including Best Picture. In contrast, 'Barbie' clinched only one award despite its summer box office success. Stone, mingling with the night's winners and Hollywood's elite, shone brightly, her presence a reminder of her lasting influence in the entertainment industry.