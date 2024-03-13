Sharon Stone Exposes Producer's Co-Star Intimacy Demand: Baldwin Denies Claims

In an explosive revelation, Sharon Stone has brought to light allegations against the late producer Robert Evans, claiming he pressured her into having an intimate relationship with co-star Billy Baldwin to enhance their film 'Sliver's' on-screen chemistry. Baldwin, however, refutes Stone's account, suggesting an entirely different narrative.

Allegations Emerge

During the filming of the 1993 thriller 'Sliver', Sharon Stone was allegedly urged by producer Robert Evans to sleep with her co-star, William Baldwin, to 'better' the movie. Stone detailed this pressure on the Louis Theroux podcast, stating that Evans believed this intimacy would translate into a more convincing on-screen chemistry. Despite the heavy insistence, Stone refused to comply with Evans' demands, a decision that reportedly branded her as 'difficult' within the industry circles.

Baldwin's Counter

In response to Stone's allegations, Billy Baldwin presented a different perspective. He denied the claims, stating that Stone had developed a personal interest in him, which he did not reciprocate. Baldwin's rejection, he suggests, might be the root of the allegations Stone has now made public. This controversy adds another layer to the complex dynamics of Hollywood's casting and production processes, revealing the personal and professional conflicts that can arise.

Sharon Stone's revelations have reignited discussions on the treatment of actors in Hollywood, especially concerning the power dynamics and sexual politics that have historically pervaded the industry. Her refusal to acquiesce to Evans' demands, and her subsequent labelling as 'difficult', highlights the challenges faced by actors who resist compromising their integrity. Furthermore, Stone's criticisms of Hollywood's gender pay gap and casting decisions underscore the systemic issues that persist in the entertainment industry.