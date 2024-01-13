SKevin O’Leary Urges Increased Government Support for Small Businesses in Crisis

Kevin O’Leary, renowned entrepreneur and the face of popular TV show Shark Tank, recently voiced his concern over the struggles faced by small businesses in America during an interview on Fox Business. He pointed out that small businesses, those employing between five to 500 people, are under immense pressure and are an integral part of the economy, contributing to 60% of the nation’s jobs.

Challenging Times for Small Businesses

O’Leary criticized the government’s preferential treatment of large corporations at the expense of small businesses. He highlighted that significant funds via acts such as the Chips and Sciences Act and The Inflation Reduction Act are channeled towards large companies, many of which outsource jobs overseas, leaving local businesses floundering. These struggling local enterprises could utilize these resources to buoy the domestic economy.

O’Leary’s Proposed Solutions

To alleviate some of the challenges faced by small businesses, O’Leary threw his support behind the Depositor Protection Act of 2023, proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty. This act would guarantee commercial deposits in non-interest-bearing accounts up to $100 million for two years. O’Leary also pushed for the extension of the Employee Retention Credit, a refundable tax credit for companies adversely affected by the pandemic, which he sees as a rare government measure that favors small enterprises.

Call for More Government Action

O’Leary urged the government to take more significant measures to assist small businesses, particularly given the mounting pressure to hike prices due to increased interest rates introduced to curb inflation. In his view, the government’s focus should be on supporting the backbone of the American economy – its small businesses.