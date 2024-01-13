en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SKevin O’Leary Urges Increased Government Support for Small Businesses in Crisis

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
SKevin O’Leary Urges Increased Government Support for Small Businesses in Crisis

Kevin O’Leary, renowned entrepreneur and the face of popular TV show Shark Tank, recently voiced his concern over the struggles faced by small businesses in America during an interview on Fox Business. He pointed out that small businesses, those employing between five to 500 people, are under immense pressure and are an integral part of the economy, contributing to 60% of the nation’s jobs.

Challenging Times for Small Businesses

O’Leary criticized the government’s preferential treatment of large corporations at the expense of small businesses. He highlighted that significant funds via acts such as the Chips and Sciences Act and The Inflation Reduction Act are channeled towards large companies, many of which outsource jobs overseas, leaving local businesses floundering. These struggling local enterprises could utilize these resources to buoy the domestic economy.

O’Leary’s Proposed Solutions

To alleviate some of the challenges faced by small businesses, O’Leary threw his support behind the Depositor Protection Act of 2023, proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty. This act would guarantee commercial deposits in non-interest-bearing accounts up to $100 million for two years. O’Leary also pushed for the extension of the Employee Retention Credit, a refundable tax credit for companies adversely affected by the pandemic, which he sees as a rare government measure that favors small enterprises.

Call for More Government Action

O’Leary urged the government to take more significant measures to assist small businesses, particularly given the mounting pressure to hike prices due to increased interest rates introduced to curb inflation. In his view, the government’s focus should be on supporting the backbone of the American economy – its small businesses.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Tech Giants Amazon and Cloudflare Under Fire for Controversial Employee Terminations
Two tech industry employees, one from Amazon and another from Cloudflare, have recently made headlines after their controversial firings, which they shared on social media platforms, began to trend. They have sparked debates on employment policies, termination procedures, and the role of social media in employee relations. The Amazon TikTok Saga Kendall, a seven-year veteran
Tech Giants Amazon and Cloudflare Under Fire for Controversial Employee Terminations
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Shift in U.S. Employment Law
3 mins ago
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Shift in U.S. Employment Law
Meghan Markle Advised Against Excessive Salary Demands Amid 'Suits' Revival Rumors
4 mins ago
Meghan Markle Advised Against Excessive Salary Demands Amid 'Suits' Revival Rumors
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
58 mins ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order
43 seconds
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order
Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations
59 seconds
Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
2 mins
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
Shock and Anticipation in Philippine Entertainment: From 'Senior High' to Nadine Lustre's Potential Collaboration
3 mins
Shock and Anticipation in Philippine Entertainment: From 'Senior High' to Nadine Lustre's Potential Collaboration
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
3 mins
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
Political Uproar in Poland: Protests Erupt Over Media Crackdown and Arrests
4 mins
Political Uproar in Poland: Protests Erupt Over Media Crackdown and Arrests
EU's Response to Tusk's Controversial Actions in Poland Raises Questions of Double Standards
5 mins
EU's Response to Tusk's Controversial Actions in Poland Raises Questions of Double Standards
Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election
5 mins
Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election
Gyairon Martis: The Bonaire Ambassador Making Waves in Multiple Sports
7 mins
Gyairon Martis: The Bonaire Ambassador Making Waves in Multiple Sports
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app