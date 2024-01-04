en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shareholders Seek Injunction Against SomaLogic-Standard BioTools Merger: Critical Ruling Ahead

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Shareholders Seek Injunction Against SomaLogic-Standard BioTools Merger: Critical Ruling Ahead

In a pivotal legal development, a Delaware vice chancellor is set to rule on a preliminary injunction requested by a group of shareholders against the proposed merger of SomaLogic Inc. and Standard BioTools Inc. The decision, expected to be released on Thursday morning, comes just hours before a crucial stockholder meeting scheduled for noon Eastern time. The meeting is set to deliberate on the contentious merger, which has stirred up considerable debate within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Shareholders Seek to Halt Merger Proceedings

The group of shareholders, forming a proposed class, are seeking to impede the merger proceedings through the injunction. Their opposition stems from concerns about the merger’s impact on the value of their shares, with Madryn Asset Management, LP, a shareholder of approximately 4.2 percent common stock in SomaLogic, leading the charge. Egan-Jones Proxy Services, a renowned proxy advisory firm, has advised shareholders to vote against the merger.

Conflicts of Interest and Insufficient Search Process

Egan-Jones contends that the proposed merger is a result of an inadequate search process, tainted by conflicts of interest that could compromise the true value of the company. Despite the objections, both SomaLogic and Standard BioTools remain staunchly in favor of the merger. SomaLogic even issued an open letter to shareholders on January 2, championing the merger as a strategic move that would maximize shareholder value.

Potential Impact on Biopharmaceutical Industry

The outcome of the ruling could have far-reaching implications for the merger’s progression and the parties involved. It could also potentially influence future decisions and strategies within the biopharmaceutical industry. As anticipation builds, the stock market seems to reflect the tension, with SomaLogic shares trading at $2.37, down 3.27% in pre-market activity, while Standard BioTools closed at $2.22 on the Nasdaq.

0
Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 seconds ago
National Australia Bank Scores Big with $US3.25 Billion Bond Deal
In a move that underscores the vitality of the bond market, the National Australia Bank (NAB) has successfully priced a significant bond deal, raising $US3.25 billion. The syndicate assisting in this endeavor included financial heavyweights such as BofA, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and RBC Capital Markets. This strategic move was warmly received by bond funds in
National Australia Bank Scores Big with $US3.25 Billion Bond Deal
Aker BP Demonstrates Solid Performance Amid Market Scrutiny
1 min ago
Aker BP Demonstrates Solid Performance Amid Market Scrutiny
Thailand-Based Company to Revamp Fiji's Sugar Mills and Assist in Ethanol Plant Development
2 mins ago
Thailand-Based Company to Revamp Fiji's Sugar Mills and Assist in Ethanol Plant Development
Major U.S. Semiconductor Stocks Witness Significant Decline Amidst Broader Market Downturn
38 seconds ago
Major U.S. Semiconductor Stocks Witness Significant Decline Amidst Broader Market Downturn
Bangladesh's DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution
1 min ago
Bangladesh's DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution
New Hampshire's Community Power Coalition Slashes Electric Rates by 26%
1 min ago
New Hampshire's Community Power Coalition Slashes Electric Rates by 26%
Latest Headlines
World News
Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023
17 seconds
Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match
30 seconds
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match
2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked
35 seconds
2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
38 seconds
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
49 seconds
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
57th Governor of Baton Rouge Set for a Historic Inauguration: A Sneak Peek into the Preparations
1 min
57th Governor of Baton Rouge Set for a Historic Inauguration: A Sneak Peek into the Preparations
Jacob Stewart: The MVP Behind Huntington's Victory at Doc Edward's Tournament
1 min
Jacob Stewart: The MVP Behind Huntington's Victory at Doc Edward's Tournament
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
2 mins
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
FIJI Airways Kaiviti Silktails Redefining Strategy for Away Games
2 mins
FIJI Airways Kaiviti Silktails Redefining Strategy for Away Games
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app