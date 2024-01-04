Shareholders Seek Injunction Against SomaLogic-Standard BioTools Merger: Critical Ruling Ahead

In a pivotal legal development, a Delaware vice chancellor is set to rule on a preliminary injunction requested by a group of shareholders against the proposed merger of SomaLogic Inc. and Standard BioTools Inc. The decision, expected to be released on Thursday morning, comes just hours before a crucial stockholder meeting scheduled for noon Eastern time. The meeting is set to deliberate on the contentious merger, which has stirred up considerable debate within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Shareholders Seek to Halt Merger Proceedings

The group of shareholders, forming a proposed class, are seeking to impede the merger proceedings through the injunction. Their opposition stems from concerns about the merger’s impact on the value of their shares, with Madryn Asset Management, LP, a shareholder of approximately 4.2 percent common stock in SomaLogic, leading the charge. Egan-Jones Proxy Services, a renowned proxy advisory firm, has advised shareholders to vote against the merger.

Conflicts of Interest and Insufficient Search Process

Egan-Jones contends that the proposed merger is a result of an inadequate search process, tainted by conflicts of interest that could compromise the true value of the company. Despite the objections, both SomaLogic and Standard BioTools remain staunchly in favor of the merger. SomaLogic even issued an open letter to shareholders on January 2, championing the merger as a strategic move that would maximize shareholder value.

Potential Impact on Biopharmaceutical Industry

The outcome of the ruling could have far-reaching implications for the merger’s progression and the parties involved. It could also potentially influence future decisions and strategies within the biopharmaceutical industry. As anticipation builds, the stock market seems to reflect the tension, with SomaLogic shares trading at $2.37, down 3.27% in pre-market activity, while Standard BioTools closed at $2.22 on the Nasdaq.