Shareholders Approve Consolidated Communications Acquisition by Searchlight and BCI

In a significant development, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., a leading fiber provider in the United States, has announced that its shareholders have given the green light to the company's acquisition by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation. This approval was secured after a special shareholders meeting where approximately 75% of disinterested shareholders voted in favor of the merger agreement and the proposed transaction.
A Vote for Value Maximization
This vote is seen as a strong endorsement of the deal's potential to maximize value. The acquisition is expected to provide a significant boost to Consolidated Communications' mission, as it will enable the company to expand broadband services to rural areas in America that are currently underserved or unserved.
Deal Details and Stakeholders
The transaction was initiated on October 16, 2023, when Consolidated Communications entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition by Searchlight and BCI in an all-cash transaction. The deal values the enterprise at $3.1 billion and involves Searchlight and BCI acquiring all of the Consolidated common stock not already owned by Searchlight for $4.70 per share in cash. The agreement received unanimous approval from a special committee of independent and disinterested directors of Consolidated Communications' Board of Directors.
Anticipated Completion and Implications
The transaction is anticipated to be completed by the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Interestingly, the deal is not contingent on financing. Once the acquisition is finalized, the shares of Consolidated Communications will be delisted from public securities exchanges. Rothschild & Co served as the financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal counsel to the special committee, while Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel to Consolidated Communications.