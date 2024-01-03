en English
Business

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Files Class Action Lawsuits Against Blue Ridge Bankshares and Lovesac Company

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Shareholder Rights Law Firm Files Class Action Lawsuits Against Blue Ridge Bankshares and Lovesac Company

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a prominent shareholder rights law firm, has filed class action lawsuits against Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. and Lovesac Company, alleging that both firms made false and misleading statements that negatively impacted their financial statements. These allegations have led to the initiation of legal proceedings, leaving the two firms’ reputations and financial health hanging in the balance.

Allegations Against Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, listed on the NYSE American under the ticker BRBS, is accused of including errors in its financial statements from March 10, 2023, to October 31, 2023. As a result of these alleged inaccuracies, the company may have to restate these documents, dealing a blow to their credibility. The lawsuit states that the company’s claims concerning its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading.

Lovesac’s Accounting Irregularities

Lovesac, a renowned furniture company, is accused of improper accounting for last mile shipping and freight expenses. This allegedly resulted in an overstatement of gross profit and net income, and an understatement of shipping costs and accrued freight expenses. This accounting misstep could lead Lovesac to restate its financial statements, much like Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Investors’ Course of Action

The law firm is reminding investors of the upcoming deadlines to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff in these class actions. Stockholders of Blue Ridge Bankshares have until February 5, 2024, to petition the court. Investors who suffered a loss in Blue Ridge Bankshares or Lovesac during the specified periods are advised to contact the firm before the deadline. The firm represents individuals and institutional investors in a range of complex litigation, including commercial and securities lawsuits.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

