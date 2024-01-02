Shaping Equitable STEM Education: Kelly Neiles at the Helm

On December 5th, 2023, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) convened a committee meeting on the topic of ‘Equitable and Effective Teaching in Undergraduate STEM Education: A Framework for Institutions, Educators, and Disciplines.’ Among the invited panelists was Associate Professor Kelly Neiles, an expert in the field of equitable teaching practices in STEM education. The meeting, held in Washington D.C., was supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and the National Science Foundation.

Shaping the Future of STEM Education

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and develop an evidence-based framework aimed at improving teaching practices in undergraduate STEM education. These practices are intended to be both effective and equitable, addressing policies and practices at various educational levels to enhance the implementation of its principles.

Equity in Laboratory Settings

As part of her contribution, Neiles offered insights on an initial draft of the framework, with a particular focus on equity in laboratory settings. The committee is in the process of gathering feedback from a number of stakeholders through various formats, all with the intent of refining the framework and its recommendations.

Collecting Diverse Perspectives

During the hybrid public meeting in December, perspectives on the discussion draft were collected from both individuals and stakeholder group representatives, with the goal of using this input to contribute to the creation of the final report.