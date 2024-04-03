Shannen Doherty's Death Prep, JoJo Siwa's New Era, Rashee Rice's Crash Drama Unfold on TMZ

Tuesdays aren't so bad when you've got some TMZ TV Hot Takes to spice things up. Get the scoop below and turn things around! Kickstarting with "TMZ Live" ... where Harvey and Charles dig into Shannen Doherty's revelation she's preparing for her own death by getting rid of her material possessions. Switching gears to "TMZ TV," where all eyes are on JoJo Siwa's bold new "Bad Girl" transformation at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards -- coming just a few weeks after she announced she was transitioning into her adult era with the release of her new song. Rashee Rice finds himself in the hot seat after being involved in a car crash that left multiple people injured in Dallas last Saturday ... all discussed on "TMZ Sports." Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

Advertisment

Shannen Doherty's Heartfelt Preparations

Shannen Doherty has opened up about preparing for her own death to make it easier for her mother, Rosa, by selling or donating her belongings and building a sanctuary for abandoned horses. She believes letting go of properties will leave behind a cleaner transition for her family and allow her to make more memories with loved ones. Her journey with cancer, first diagnosed in 2015 and reaching stage 4 by 2020, has been long and fraught, yet she remains hopeful while on a new treatment plan.

JoJo Siwa's Dramatic Transformation

Advertisment

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, JoJo Siwa unveiled a bold new "Bad Girl" persona, marking a significant departure from her previous image. This transformation comes on the heels of her announcement that she is entering her adult era, supported by the release of her new song. Siwa's reinvention has sparked discussions and anticipation among fans and critics alike, showcasing her evolution as an artist and individual.

Rashee Rice's Controversial Incident

Rashee Rice finds himself at the center of controversy following a car crash in Dallas that resulted in multiple injuries. The incident has stirred conversations around celebrity behavior and accountability, with details still emerging about the circumstances leading up to the crash. Rice's situation is a reminder of the unexpected challenges and scrutiny public figures face, with outcomes that can significantly impact their careers and personal lives.

Today's entertainment landscape is ever-evolving, with celebrities facing both personal and public trials. From <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/others/cancerst