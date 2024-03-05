Shankweiler's Drive-In, World's Oldest, Marks 90 Years with Historic Celebration in Pennsylvania

Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre, a name synonymous with outdoor movie magic since 1934, is gearing up to celebrate an impressive milestone. Owners Matthew McClanahan and Lauren McChesney have announced a grand celebration to mark the 90th anniversary of America's oldest operating drive-in theater. Located in Orefield, Pennsylvania, the theater has not only entertained generations but also holds a Guinness World Record for its longevity. The celebration, scheduled for Saturday, April 13th, promises a nostalgic journey back to the era of Shankweiler's inception.

Stepping Back in Time

The highlight of the anniversary event is a re-enactment that pays homage to Shankweiler's humble beginnings. Imagined as "a bedsheet hung between two poles," the drive-in initially offered a simple yet innovative entertainment experience behind Wilson Shankweiler's restaurant. This re-enactment will feature period-specific vehicles from The NB Center of American Automotive Heritage in Allentown, providing attendees with a vivid glimpse into the past. The gates will open at 5:00 PM for photo opportunities, magic shows by Mark Mysterrio, and themed drinks, ensuring a blend of history and modern entertainment.

Innovations and Legacy

Since its foundation in 1934, Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the drive-in movie industry. It was among the first to adopt FM broadcast stereo for movie audio in 1986 and transitioned to digital cinema in 2014. The theater's commitment to innovation has been a key factor in its enduring appeal, attracting moviegoers from various generations. Now under the stewardship of McClanahan and McChesney, the theater continues to honor its rich history while embracing new technologies and trends in cinema.

A New Chapter Begins

With the theater's 90th anniversary, McClanahan and McChesney are not just celebrating its storied past but are also looking towards the future. "It's a huge honor to be a part of such a significant milestone," McClanahan shared, emphasizing the importance of continuing to evolve and innovate. The anniversary celebration is more than a commemoration; it's a proclamation of Shankweiler's Drive-In's ongoing commitment to providing memorable movie-going experiences. As the drive-in theater moves forward, it remains a cherished institution, bridging the gap between nostalgia and contemporary entertainment.

As Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre embarks on this remarkable anniversary, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of drive-in movies and the importance of preserving cultural landmarks. The celebration not only honors the theater's historical significance but also signals a bright future, filled with the promise of innovation, community, and the magic of cinema under the stars.