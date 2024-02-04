Shane Gillis To Host SNL After Previous Firing for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

In a turn of events that has sparked both controversy and discussion, comedian Shane Gillis, previously dismissed from Saturday Night Live (SNL) for using racist and homophobic language, has been invited to host the show. The announcement was made during a recent episode, with Gillis set to make a reappearance on February 24, accompanied by musical guest 21 Savage.

A Controversial Reinvitation

Gillis was ousted from SNL ahead of his first episode back in 2019, when a video surfaced revealing him making racist remarks and using slurs. The show, caught off guard, issued a statement condemning his comments and acknowledging their vetting process's inadequacy. Yet, despite the controversy, Gillis didn't apologize for his behavior, a decision that has seemingly paid off.

A Rise in Popularity

Following his dismissal, Gillis' popularity has seen a substantial boost, particularly within conservative circles who view him as an anti-'woke' figure. His stand-up comedy career has thrived, culminating in a Netflix special. His return to SNL, however, has garnered varied reactions. Former cast members and hosts of the show have expressed differing opinions on the matter, highlighting the complex nature of such situations.

Continuing a Pattern

Gillis' return is not an isolated incident. SNL has a history of inviting back former members who were previously fired or left the show under controversial circumstances. This pattern adds another layer to the ongoing debate around the boundaries of comedy, the consequences of offensive remarks, and the public's role in holding entertainers accountable.