Shandaken Inn Unveils Luxurious Private Cottages in the Heart of Catskill Mountains

Shandaken Inn, nestled amidst the picturesque Catskill Mountains, has broadened its hospitality horizons with the introduction of three new private cottages. The expansion, executed under the seasoned expertise of Cliff Rabuffo of Catskill Custom Homes and the aesthetic touch of Alise Yang from AY Designs, was unveiled to guests last week. Each cottage, named after a historic local resort or camp, extends over 1,300 square feet and offers the comfort and seclusion of a private retreat, without compromising on the inn’s premier service and amenities.

Embodying the Spirit of Historic Catskill Resorts

The cottages, each presenting a unique bespoke design, are a tribute to the historic resorts of the Catskill region. They come equipped with two bedrooms featuring king-size beds, fully-equipped kitchenettes, in-unit washers and dryers, and living rooms adorned with gas fireplaces. The bathrooms are furnished with luxury amenities, complementing the overall comfort and sophistication of the cottages. The design and décor honor the inn’s commitment to providing a cozy atmosphere that embodies the Danish concept of hygge.

Future Plans for Enhanced Guest Experience

Shandaken Inn is not one to rest on its laurels. As part of its commitment to enhancing the guest experience, the inn has revealed plans to inaugurate a new wine cellar and outdoor deck by spring 2024. The future developments promise to add another dimension to the already inviting ambiance of the inn. Additionally, the inn’s restaurant and bar, The Clubhouse, will soon be enjoying the culinary flair of new executive chef, Bryon Lopez. With a fresh perspective on offer, guests can look forward to an exciting gastronomic journey.

Stay in Luxury, Catskill Style

The cost of immersing oneself in these luxurious accommodations ranges from $980 to $1,225 per night, depending on the season. The new additions to Shandaken Inn promise an experience that combines the rustic charm of the Catskill Mountains with the luxury and comfort of modern amenities, creating a unique retreat that celebrates the region’s historic spirit and the inn’s commitment to premier service.