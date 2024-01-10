en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Shandaken Inn Unveils Luxurious Private Cottages in the Heart of Catskill Mountains

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Shandaken Inn Unveils Luxurious Private Cottages in the Heart of Catskill Mountains

Shandaken Inn, nestled amidst the picturesque Catskill Mountains, has broadened its hospitality horizons with the introduction of three new private cottages. The expansion, executed under the seasoned expertise of Cliff Rabuffo of Catskill Custom Homes and the aesthetic touch of Alise Yang from AY Designs, was unveiled to guests last week. Each cottage, named after a historic local resort or camp, extends over 1,300 square feet and offers the comfort and seclusion of a private retreat, without compromising on the inn’s premier service and amenities.

Embodying the Spirit of Historic Catskill Resorts

The cottages, each presenting a unique bespoke design, are a tribute to the historic resorts of the Catskill region. They come equipped with two bedrooms featuring king-size beds, fully-equipped kitchenettes, in-unit washers and dryers, and living rooms adorned with gas fireplaces. The bathrooms are furnished with luxury amenities, complementing the overall comfort and sophistication of the cottages. The design and décor honor the inn’s commitment to providing a cozy atmosphere that embodies the Danish concept of hygge.

Future Plans for Enhanced Guest Experience

Shandaken Inn is not one to rest on its laurels. As part of its commitment to enhancing the guest experience, the inn has revealed plans to inaugurate a new wine cellar and outdoor deck by spring 2024. The future developments promise to add another dimension to the already inviting ambiance of the inn. Additionally, the inn’s restaurant and bar, The Clubhouse, will soon be enjoying the culinary flair of new executive chef, Bryon Lopez. With a fresh perspective on offer, guests can look forward to an exciting gastronomic journey.

Stay in Luxury, Catskill Style

The cost of immersing oneself in these luxurious accommodations ranges from $980 to $1,225 per night, depending on the season. The new additions to Shandaken Inn promise an experience that combines the rustic charm of the Catskill Mountains with the luxury and comfort of modern amenities, creating a unique retreat that celebrates the region’s historic spirit and the inn’s commitment to premier service.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
2 mins ago
Republic Day Celebrations Lead to Temporary Closure of Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour
Historic Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) tour, a prominent attraction for locals and tourists alike, announced its closure to the public from January 23 to 29, 2024. This interruption is due to the annual Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony, essential components of India’s patriotic celebrations. Implication of the Tour Closure The closure implies the
Republic Day Celebrations Lead to Temporary Closure of Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour
Faro, Portugal: An Affordable Paradise with Mediterranean Charm
12 mins ago
Faro, Portugal: An Affordable Paradise with Mediterranean Charm
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring
21 mins ago
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring
Rashtrapati Bhavan Circuit-1 Tour Suspended for Republic Day Celebrations
2 mins ago
Rashtrapati Bhavan Circuit-1 Tour Suspended for Republic Day Celebrations
Vogue Williams and Family Enjoy 'Trip of a Lifetime' Skiing Holiday in France
3 mins ago
Vogue Williams and Family Enjoy 'Trip of a Lifetime' Skiing Holiday in France
BLM Waives Day-Use Fees For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
3 mins ago
BLM Waives Day-Use Fees For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
50 seconds
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
2 mins
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
2 mins
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
4 mins
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
5 mins
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
5 mins
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
Travis Kelce's Valentine Challenge: Making it Special for Taylor Swift
5 mins
Travis Kelce's Valentine Challenge: Making it Special for Taylor Swift
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
5 mins
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
5 mins
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app