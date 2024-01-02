SGA Engineering: Two Decades of Resilience and Excellence

SGA Engineering, a firm renowned in the realms of civil engineering, land use planning, landscape architecture, and development services, is celebrating two decades of industry excellence. Established in 2003 by Eric Golemo and supported by junior partners Jason Mattos and Scott Taylor, the company has witnessed significant growth. Today, it boasts a skilled team of 18 professionals, all dedicated to private development projects. These projects range from subdivisions and apartment complexes to commercial and industrial developments, affirming the company’s versatility and adaptability.

Staying Steady Amidst Challenges

From tackling economic fluctuations to navigating the uncertainties of a global pandemic, SGA Engineering has weathered many storms. Despite these challenges, the firm has not only managed to stay afloat but also continued to grow. A key differentiator that sets SGA Engineering apart is the firm’s unwavering commitment to quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer service.

Confronting the Land Shortage Challenge

The firm’s most recent challenge is the scarcity of buildable land, which could potentially exacerbate housing affordability issues and deter new businesses from entering the community. Never one to back down from a challenge, SGA Engineering is actively addressing this issue. The firm is involved in advocacy work and holds seats on various industry, business, and government boards, showcasing its proactive approach to problem-solving.

Shaping the Community’s Future

With robust community involvement and a team that brings decades of experience to the table, SGA Engineering is primed for further growth. The firm’s active contribution to the community’s future reflects not only its core values but also its commitment to the communities it serves. As SGA Engineering marks its 20th anniversary, it stands as a testament to resilience, quality, and the power of community.