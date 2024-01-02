en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

SFCC Offers Free 12-Week ESL Session for Adults from January 2024

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
SFCC Offers Free 12-Week ESL Session for Adults from January 2024

The Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) is swinging open its doors to welcome adults interested in learning English, announcing a 12-week English as a Second Language (ESL) session from January 29 to April 25. The session is open to all, signaling a golden opportunity for those eager to grasp the nuances of English.

Orientation and Registration

Prospective students are required to attend an orientation session, a comprehensive platform that includes testing, placement, and course registration. These orientations are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on specified dates, and are aimed at offering a streamlined experience for future students. The SFCC Main Campus and Sweeney Elementary School will host the event, with an online option also available for those unable to attend in person.

Zero Fees and Free Classes

In an unprecedented move, SFCC is waiving the registration fee for the Spring 2024 term. The classes, too, come sans any charges, a significant step towards making quality English education accessible to all. The classes will follow a biweekly routine, with morning and evening options at SFCC, and evening classes at Sweeney Elementary School.

Childcare and Internet Connectivity

To further ease the learning process, SFCC is offering free childcare during evening classes at Sweeney Elementary for children aged between 4 to 12. A stable internet connection is a prerequisite for online class participants. For those interested in the online course, the SFCC ESL Program can arrange an online orientation.

Enrollment and Further Information

Attendance is expected twice a week, and space is limited. As such, prospective students are urged to register at the earliest. For more details, the ESL Program can be contacted directly. The SFCC’s forward-thinking initiative is set to revolutionize adult English education, making it reachable, affordable, and inclusive.

0
Education United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unacademy Slashes Net Loss by 40% in FY23, Despite Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Jay Rothman to Speak at Newsmaker Luncheon: An Afternoon of Insights and Discussions

By Safak Costu

Montana's Education System at Crossroads: The OPI Modernization Project Debate

By Salman Akhtar

Mentors': Pioneering Student Consultancy and Preparation in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

University of Technology, Jamaica Lecturers Protest Unresolved Salary ...
@Education · 7 mins
University of Technology, Jamaica Lecturers Protest Unresolved Salary ...
heart comment 0
DAIN LEADERS Unveils Meta Campus: A Leap Forward in Metaverse Education

By BNN Correspondents

DAIN LEADERS Unveils Meta Campus: A Leap Forward in Metaverse Education
Stanford Antisemitism Committee Co-Chair Resigns Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Stanford Antisemitism Committee Co-Chair Resigns Amid Controversy
Duke University to Host 2024 Firearms Law Works-in-Progress Conference

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Duke University to Host 2024 Firearms Law Works-in-Progress Conference
Delay in Backpay Leaves Trinidad & Tobago Teachers Waiting

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Delay in Backpay Leaves Trinidad & Tobago Teachers Waiting
Latest Headlines
World News
Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine
30 seconds
Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
2 mins
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
2 mins
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
2 mins
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
2 mins
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
2 mins
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
2 mins
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
2 mins
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
2 mins
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app