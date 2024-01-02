SFCC Offers Free 12-Week ESL Session for Adults from January 2024

The Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) is swinging open its doors to welcome adults interested in learning English, announcing a 12-week English as a Second Language (ESL) session from January 29 to April 25. The session is open to all, signaling a golden opportunity for those eager to grasp the nuances of English.

Orientation and Registration

Prospective students are required to attend an orientation session, a comprehensive platform that includes testing, placement, and course registration. These orientations are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on specified dates, and are aimed at offering a streamlined experience for future students. The SFCC Main Campus and Sweeney Elementary School will host the event, with an online option also available for those unable to attend in person.

Zero Fees and Free Classes

In an unprecedented move, SFCC is waiving the registration fee for the Spring 2024 term. The classes, too, come sans any charges, a significant step towards making quality English education accessible to all. The classes will follow a biweekly routine, with morning and evening options at SFCC, and evening classes at Sweeney Elementary School.

Childcare and Internet Connectivity

To further ease the learning process, SFCC is offering free childcare during evening classes at Sweeney Elementary for children aged between 4 to 12. A stable internet connection is a prerequisite for online class participants. For those interested in the online course, the SFCC ESL Program can arrange an online orientation.

Enrollment and Further Information

Attendance is expected twice a week, and space is limited. As such, prospective students are urged to register at the earliest. For more details, the ESL Program can be contacted directly. The SFCC’s forward-thinking initiative is set to revolutionize adult English education, making it reachable, affordable, and inclusive.