Seymour Plan Commission to Revisit Key Proposal and Address Rezoning Requests

In a crucial upcoming meeting, the Seymour Plan Commission is preparing to revisit the Seymour Redevelopment Commission’s proposal for the acquisition of the Community Agency Building. Scheduled for January 11 at 5 p.m., the session will be held at the council chambers within Seymour’s City Hall, and is open to public and press attendance.

Land Use Variances and Rezoning Requests

Among the main items on the agenda are a number of requests for land use variances and rezoning. Isaac Ramos Juan is seeking a variance to initiate an auto repair shop at 719 E. Fifth St. Further, Aaron Bode is requesting permission to operate a trucking company at 4934 N. U.S. 31. Lastly, ADI Inc. is proposing to rezone a property situated on East U.S. 50, with the aim of establishing a truck wash, repair, and parking facility. If approved, this rezoning request would necessitate a replat by the company.

Public and Press Participation

Emphasizing transparency, the meeting will permit public and press entry via the door on Third Street. Moreover, the Seymour Plan Commission meeting is also slated to take place as a teleconference, enabling remote participation via computer, tablet, or smartphone. A dedicated phone number and access code will facilitate dial-in attendance.

Concerns Over Rezoning

