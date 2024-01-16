Sewickley Innovates with New Emergency Alert System

In the quaint borough of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a swift, reliable communication line has been drawn between local authorities and residents. The borough, in collaboration with OnSolve, has introduced a new emergency alert system dubbed SewickleyAlerts. This latest innovation, powered by OnSolve's CodeRED software, is designed to alert residents and business owners in real-time during emergencies.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Emergency Notifications

Initiated by emergency management coordinator Michael Mullins, the alert system, currently in its pilot phase since November, is available to the public free of charge. It is designed to function exclusively during emergencies, ensuring that crucial information is not diluted with non-urgent notifications. The system, which costs the borough approximately $3,600 annually, has already seen nearly 500 registrations.

Multiple Registration Methods for Convenience

Advertisment

To ensure maximum reach, the borough has introduced various registration methods. Residents and business owners can sign up for SewickleyAlerts by scanning a QR code on a mailed postcard, texting a keyword to a specified number, or registering online. Users can select their preferred mode of receiving alerts, either via text or email, thereby tailoring the system to their convenience.

Counteracting Disinformation

In the era of digital communication, information can easily be manipulated and misrepresented. Recognizing this, Sewickley's authorities stress the importance of obtaining information directly from official sources. By doing so, they aim to combat the spread of disinformation, ensuring that in times of crisis, residents are guided by accurate and timely information.

The new alert system, backed by Mayor George Shannon and Police Chief Dave Mazza, attests to the growing recognition of the need for robust communication channels in emergency management. As the system continues to gain traction, it stands as a testament to the borough's commitment to ensuring the safety of its residents.