en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Sewage Spill Crisis at Chronicle Mill: Residents Seek Answers

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Sewage Spill Crisis at Chronicle Mill: Residents Seek Answers

A sewage catastrophe has swept through the Chronicle Mill in Belmont, North Carolina, forcing residents out of their homes and into a sea of uncertainty. On the day after Christmas, a wave of sewage engulfed every first-floor apartment, leaving residents like Joe Lewin grappling with the shock and the mess left in its wake.

Disaster Strikes Unexpectedly

As the water levels began to rise, the residents were compelled to evacuate their homes. Industrial fans hummed incessantly in the hallways, attempting to dry out the relentless damp. Meanwhile, third-party crews labored tirelessly to manage the cleanup process. The disaster was sudden, the damage was palpable, and the residents were left to grapple with the aftermath.

Renter’s Insurance Claims Denied

In the face of this crisis, Lewin and other residents sought solace in their renter’s insurance. However, they were met with a disappointing reality—their claims were denied due to a water backup clause. This setback drove them to approach the city, which in turn filed an insurance claim with the North Carolina League of Municipalities.

Frustration and Uncertainty Looms

However, the residents’ ordeal was far from over. Despite the city’s action, they have not received any updates or contact from the insurance body. This lack of communication has left them in a state of uncertainty and frustration. In response to this, Lewin took his concerns to a city council meeting to advocate for swift action and support. The council conceded to having contacted their insurance provider and getting a claim adjuster to visit the site. However, they offered no definitive answers regarding the source of the spill or the resolution process.

Currently lodging at a hotel, Lewin faces personal financial burdens as he awaits moving into a new apartment. The worry of replacing his damaged belongings continues to hang over him. The city’s public works department has not provided any additional information on the matter, leaving Lewin and his fellow residents in a state of continued uncertainty.

0
Disaster United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Frisal Fire: Residential Property and Mosque Suffer Damage in Kulgam Blaze

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Indonesian Government Responds to Sumedang Earthquake with Logistical Aid

By BNN Correspondents

Puyallup Couple's GoFundMe Campaign Aids Earthquake-Stricken Parents in Japan, Encourages Global Donations

By BNN Correspondents

Community Rallies for DeCristoforo Family After Tragic Fire

By Hadeel Hashem

Japan Airlines Jet Blaze Leads to Tense Evacuation and Tragic Loss ...
Japan Airlines jet blaze
@Disaster · 1 hour
Japan Airlines Jet Blaze Leads to Tense Evacuation and Tragic Loss ...
heart comment 0
Flooded Futures: West Bromwich Residents Battle with Persistent Flooding

By Bijay Laxmi

Flooded Futures: West Bromwich Residents Battle with Persistent Flooding
Significant Fire Engulfs Historic Building in Riga, Disrupts Traffic

By Salman Khan

Significant Fire Engulfs Historic Building in Riga, Disrupts Traffic
Villagers in Mukim Keluang Battle Severe Water Disruption, Showcase Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Villagers in Mukim Keluang Battle Severe Water Disruption, Showcase Resilience
Revised Timetable for 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination Announced

By BNN Correspondents

Revised Timetable for 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
12 seconds
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
32 seconds
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
37 seconds
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
44 seconds
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
50 seconds
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
58 seconds
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
1 min
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
1 min
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
3 mins
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
9 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app