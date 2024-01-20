Severe Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc on Little Rock School District

The Little Rock School District in Arkansas is grappling with the aftermath of severe winter weather that has inflicted considerable damage on more than a dozen of its school buildings. Chief Deputy of Finance for the district, Kelsey Bailey, revealed that the full extent and cost of the damages are yet to be ascertained, with the primary focus currently centered on carrying out urgent repairs.

Unforeseen Damages

The district's schools have been hit by a plethora of issues, including frozen pipes that have since begun to thaw and reveal leaks. Despite the district's attempts at prevention, the frigid temperatures and the lack of activity in the schools due to vacation made it arduous to manage the fallout. Some classrooms experienced flooding, but prompt action has led to the removal of water and restoration of the affected areas to operational standards. This includes the shampooing of carpets where necessary.

Larger Impact

Reflecting on the situation, Bailey stated that if the schools were not already closed due to the harsh weather conditions, the damage might have prompted shut-downs regardless. He also noted that the district has witnessed worse damage in the recent past, though the total cost of the current repairs is still a work in progress. The district is dealing with an array of problems, including burst water lines, leaks in roofs and radiators, and collapsed awnings. Businesses have been called in to expedite the repairs of the affected buildings.

Next Steps

With the water damage extending to various areas such as cafeterias, classrooms, and gym restrooms, the district is mobilizing all resources to address the damage and conduct necessary repairs. The ultimate goal is to ensure the schools can reopen on Monday, weather permitting.