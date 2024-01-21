Severe Winter Weather Grips Southern United States: Emergency Responses Triggered

In an unprecedented turn of events, severe winter weather has swept across the southern United States, impacting regions unaccustomed to extended periods of cold such as Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas. The temperature plunged into single digits in multiple southern cities, including Louisville with a chilling 5 degrees, Nashville at 9 degrees, and Little Rock at a shivering 20 degrees. With the extremity of the cold expected to persist into the weekend, wind chill advisories and freeze warnings have been issued across these states.

Unforgiving Cold Claims Lives

The chilling weather conditions, on the heels of subfreezing temperatures earlier in the week, have brought tragic circumstances, causing at least 19 weather-related deaths in Tennessee. Further, the frigid temperatures have compromised water utilities, leading to boil advisories for thousands of residents. In a bid to deliver potable water, the National Guard was mobilized in Arkansas, underlining the severity of the crisis.

Nashville Under Siege by Snow and Ice

The city of Nashville, Tennessee, saw heavy snowfall turning into perilous ice, resulting in school closures for the week and urgent advisories to avoid the treacherous roads. The homeless shelters in the city faced an increased demand, with numbers swelling to over 700 individuals seeking refuge, in addition to more people resorting to an overflow shelter. The icy conditions hampered the movement of volunteers and staff at these shelters, further straining the already stretched resources.

Response Amid Crisis

Despite the adverse conditions, local authorities have been conducting welfare checks on vulnerable populations via phone calls, as snow-laden streets remain unsafe for travel. Moreover, the city council in Memphis, Tennessee, has initiated bottled water distribution stations as residents grapple with water shortages and broken water mains. With wind chill advisories in effect from Montana to Florida, the entire United States is grappling with the harshness of winter. The Northeast and Midwest are also reeling under similar conditions, with snowfall and freezing temperatures making roads perilous.