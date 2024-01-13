en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Winter Storm Chaos: Disruptions Across the United States Raise Concerns

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Winter Storm Chaos: Disruptions Across the United States Raise Concerns

As a severe winter weather system engulfs much of the United States, residents grapple with extreme cold temperatures, heavy snowfall, and the ensuing disruptions. The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game, initially scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed to Monday due to the hazardous conditions in Buffalo. The extreme weather has led to record-breaking low temperatures and heavy snow in multiple states, grounding over 1,100 flights and causing more than 3,500 delays.

Impact of the Severe Weather

The Iowa State Patrol has been stretched thin, responding to 86 crashes in a short period, with both property damage and personal injuries reported. An assisted living facility in Arizona was evacuated after a frozen sprinkler burst, causing substantial damage. The extreme weather has not spared the Midwest; parts of it are expected to experience near record low temperatures, with subzero conditions forecasted to extend into the Deep South by late next week.

Warnings from National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued stark warnings of poor to impossible travel conditions, advising against travel in affected areas. The severity of the weather has already claimed lives. In Minnesota, a man died after his vehicle broke through the ice on a lake. Another man’s body was recovered after he got caught in an avalanche in Idaho. These incidents highlight the danger posed by the extreme weather conditions.

Call for Assistance

The severe weather has prompted widespread calls for assistance, including a call for volunteers to help shovel snow at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This weather system, characterized by its severity and extensive reach, continues to test the resilience of communities, infrastructure, and services across the country. As the nation braces for more harsh weather in the coming week, the focus remains on safeguarding lives and property while navigating the challenges posed by this extreme winter weather.

0
United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
2 mins ago
Amtrak's New Avelia Liberty Trains to Commence Field Testing
After years of anticipation and challenges, Amtrak’s innovative high-speed Avelia Liberty trains are poised to revolutionize the Northeast Corridor’s rail service. The Federal Railroad Administration’s recent approval marks a significant milestone, granting permission for testing on the Northeast Corridor tracks. The move signifies progression after repeated setbacks due to safety and design worries. Advanced Acela
Amtrak's New Avelia Liberty Trains to Commence Field Testing
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
11 mins ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
Prominent Iowa Republican Donor Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
11 mins ago
Prominent Iowa Republican Donor Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
US Strikes Again in Sanaa, Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins ago
US Strikes Again in Sanaa, Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
Renewed U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Yemen Prompt Houthi Defiance and Civilian Anxiety
4 mins ago
Renewed U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Yemen Prompt Houthi Defiance and Civilian Anxiety
New Mean Girls Movie: Retaining Charm Amidst Criticism
7 mins ago
New Mean Girls Movie: Retaining Charm Amidst Criticism
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
4 mins
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
5 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
7 mins
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
7 mins
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
8 mins
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
8 mins
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
9 mins
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
9 mins
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
10 mins
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app