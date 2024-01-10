Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across U.S., Causing Widespread Disruption

The United States is currently grappling with a severe winter storm, which is causing significant disruptions from the Midwest to the East Coast. This storm is characterized by a range of hazardous conditions, including heavy snowfall, strong winds, and potential ice accumulation. The storm’s trajectory suggests that it will affect a large portion of the country, necessitating vigilance and preparedness from both local authorities and the public.

Unprecedented Impact

The storm has had a significant impact across the Midwest and East Coast, with heavy rain, snow, and high winds reported. At its peak, an alarming 196 million people were under wind advisories, warnings, and watches. The storm set a record for the lowest atmospheric pressure ever recorded in Indianapolis in January, and wind gusts reached 70-79 mph in various locations. This has severely impacted airports, leading to numerous flight cancellations and delays, and has also resulted in school closures due to flash flood and high wind threats.

Power Outages and Gas Concerns

Approximately 811,000 homes and businesses in 12 states are currently without power due to the storm, with New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey being the hardest hit. The storm is also expected to bring the coldest weather since December 2022, leading to a projected record gas demand. This has caused gas prices to soar, and there are concerns about potential gas system collapses and further power outages.

Human Toll

The storm has not only caused physical damage but has also claimed lives. It has caused at least six deaths in five states, with fears that the death toll may rise. More than 400,000 customers were without power, with numerous instances of flooding reported from the northern Gulf Coast to New England. The storm also produced the highest recorded storm surge in several locations and generated over 2,000 reports of damaging winds across the country.