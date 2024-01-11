en English
Winter Storm Disrupts US, Prompts Water Rescues, Alters Daily Life

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
A relentless winter storm has swept across the United States, triggering drastic weather conditions from coast to coast and resulting in a series of tragic incidents. The severe weather has churned up tumultuous ocean waves, prompting a surge in water rescues. Emergency services across various states have been working tirelessly, responding to incidents where individuals have been trapped in the perilous conditions.

Storm Impact and Casualties

These major storms have left at least five people dead and more than half a million homes without power. Notably, more than 22 million people found themselves under a tornado watch, and over 1,300 flights were cancelled on Tuesday alone. The freezing temperatures in the northeast combined with blizzard conditions out west have affected millions. Intense thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Southeastern United States have claimed at least four lives.

Warnings and Advisories

The harsh weather has necessitated the issuing of public warnings, urging citizens to exercise caution, especially around water bodies. The storm has brought daily life to a standstill, threatening transportation, infrastructure, and personal safety. Millions of people in the Mid Atlantic region were under flood warnings, and several states saw power outages due to heavy snow, high winds, and thunderstorms. The authorities are urging the public to stay informed about weather updates and to avoid risky areas, particularly coastlines where the waves are most severe.

Future Storm Predictions

As per predictions, another winter storm is expected to hit on Friday with widespread damaging winds across the eastern United States, increasing flooding risks for rivers up and down the East Coast. Major flooding is also foreseen in New Jersey and Connecticut, leading to possible evacuations and cancellations of ferries and schools. This storm is part of an alarming trend; the United States experienced a record 28 billion-dollar disasters last year, including flooding events, tornado outbreaks, and severe weather and hail events.

Safety
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

