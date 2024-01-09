Severe Winter Storm Hits US South and Midwest, Causes Extensive Damage

A major winter storm has wreaked havoc across various regions of the United States, including the South and the Midwest. The storm has resulted in tornadoes, robust winds, hail, and snowfall, significantly impacting Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and the Midwest. The Florida Panhandle experienced tornado warnings and wind gusts of up to 106 mph, leading to substantial damage to homes and infrastructure.

Tornadoes and Power Outages in the South

The National Weather Service confirmed several tornadoes via radar, prompting local officials, including Florida’s Governor, to advise residents to stay indoors for safety. In Panama City Beach, the storm caused severe damage, blowing off roofs and scattering debris across the area. Power outages have also been a significant issue, with over 140,000 customers losing electricity across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

Snowstorm Disrupts Midwest

Simultaneously, the Midwest was hit by a snowstorm that began on Monday, with a forecast predicting up to 12 inches of snow across an extensive area, stretching to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This snowstorm resulted in travel disruptions, including the closure of primary interstate highways in Nebraska and Kansas, and affected local government operations and election campaign events.

Storm Expected to Move East

The storm is anticipated to move east, bringing snow, rain, and winds to the Northeast, raising concerns about potential flooding in New England. The extreme weather conditions have also led to the activation of the Florida State Guard and impacted the Iowa caucus campaigning, with the cancellation of events by former President Donald Trump’s campaign.