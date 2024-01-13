Severe Winter Storm Grips U.S.: Widespread Disruption and Emergencies Declared

The U.S. has been gripped by a severe winter storm, causing significant disruption across the country. With dangerously cold winds, freezing rain, and heavy snow forecasted well into the following week, the storm has necessitated the postponement of the NFL Bills-Steelers playoff game, implementation of a travel ban in New York’s Erie County and resulted in over 1,100 flight cancellations. The extreme weather has also triggered multiple crashes, property damage, and personal injuries, while an assisted living facility in Arizona had to be evacuated due to damage from a water leak caused by a frozen sprinkler.

Widespread Disruption

The winter storm has imposed its icy grip on the U.S., causing widespread disruption and chaos. The NFL Bills-Steelers playoff game, a keenly awaited event, had to be rescheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. due to the extreme weather conditions. The storm has also led to the cancellation of over 1,100 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has advised travelers to confirm with airlines before heading to the airport, signaling the severity of the situation.

Emergency Measures

In response to the extreme weather, New York Governor Kathy Hochul implemented a travel ban in Erie County starting at 9 p.m. ET, to be reassessed Sunday morning. The ban extends to commercial traffic on all state, county, and local roads in Erie County and the New York State Thruway, with no specified end time. This proactive measure aims to ensure the safety of residents amidst the challenging conditions.

Severe Weather Conditions

The National Weather Service has warned of near-record low temperatures and wind chills across the Midwest, with heavy snow and poor travel conditions from Oregon to Utah. Record-breaking low temperatures were observed in Billings, Montana, while brutally cold conditions are forecasted to persist in other areas, including Grand Rapids, Michigan. The severe weather has been catastrophic in some instances, with an avalanche in Idaho claiming the life of Corey J. Zalewski. Milwaukee and Iowa have experienced substantial snowfall, with blizzard conditions expected to continue.