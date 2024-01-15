en English
Severe Winter Storm Disrupts Life across the United States

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Severe Winter Storm Disrupts Life across the United States

An Arctic blast originating from Canada has brought severe winter conditions to the United States, causing widespread disruptions during the holiday weekend. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) issued a bulletin indicating that over 95 million Americans are under a Wind Chill Warning, Advisory, or Watch. States like Montana, South Dakota, and North Dakota are experiencing wind chills as low as -70 degrees Fahrenheit (-57 Celsius).

Political Impact of the Frigid Temperatures

In Iowa, the extreme weather has significantly affected political campaigning for the 2024 presidential election. Republican candidates, including Ron DeSantis, have had to cancel events, and campaign signs have become buried under the snow. The Republican Party of Iowa’s treasurer suggested that the inclement weather could lower voter turnout and serve as a test of candidate support.

Power Outages and Coastal Flooding

The Midwest is grappling with power outages, with over 102,000 customers affected in Pennsylvania and another 86,000 across Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Maine is facing historic coastal flooding, with Portland Harbor experiencing record-breaking high tides.

Fatalities, Travel Disruptions, and Sports Events Postponed

The city of Portland, Oregon, and the northeastern U.S. have suffered from the adverse weather conditions, leading to fatalities, power outages, and travel disruptions. Over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, thousands of flights were canceled, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban for Erie County. The National Football League (NFL) also postponed a game due to the expected blizzard.

Extreme Weather Reaches Southern U.S.

The southern U.S. faces the prospect of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, with Atlanta expecting rare 14-degree Fahrenheit weather. Texas power grid operator ERCOT has urged energy conservation due to the expected demand and low wind. As the U.S. grapples with this severe winter storm, Pope Francis expressed concern for the suffering people of Argentina and mentioned his hope to visit his homeland in the second half of the year.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

