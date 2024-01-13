en English
Transportation

Severe Winter Storm Causes Massive Disruptions Across US

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
An intense winter storm has swept across the United States, leading to substantial disruptions, particularly in the Midwest and South. As per data from FlightAware.com, over 2,400 flight delays and 2,000 cancellations have been reported, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at various U.S. airports.

Serious Disruptions at Major Airports

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport were among the most significantly affected. Approximately 40% of flights at O’Hare and 60% at Midway were canceled. Denver International and Milwaukee Mitchell International airports also experienced significant disruptions. The situation was further worsened by the ongoing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max 9 planes, impacting United and Alaska Airlines with daily cancellations.

Widespread Power Outages and Property Damage

Along with the travel disruptions, the storm triggered widespread power outages, impacting nearly 250,000 homes and businesses, predominantly in Illinois. High wind gusts, peaking at 55 mph at O’Hare and 74 mph in Arkansas, resulted in considerable damage across the region. The winter storm’s fury was such that it partially destroyed the iconic bell house at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park in Maine, a historic structure dating back to 1897. Though the historic 1,000-pound bell was safely relocated before the storm, only one wall of the bell house remains standing.

Future Implications and Precautions

The ripple effects of this severe winter storm are far-reaching. For airlines, the challenge lies in managing the ensuing chaos and reorganizing flight schedules. For passengers, the situation demands patience and adaptability, with many needing to reschedule or reroute their travel plans. For investors, this event underscores the need for airlines to have robust contingency plans to minimize the financial implications of such disruptions.

Transportation United States Weather
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

