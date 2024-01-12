en English
Severe Winter Storm and Tornado Threat Loom Over the United States

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
Severe Winter Storm and Tornado Threat Loom Over the United States

A relentless winter storm is poised to wreak havoc across large swathes of the United States, presenting a grim forecast of blizzard conditions, potential tornadoes, and severe weather. The Midwest and Great Lakes regions brace for a winter onslaught, while the South and East are on tornado alert. This storm is a continuation of an unyielding weather pattern that has already disrupted normal life earlier this week.

Warnings and Forecasts

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for nearly 30 million people, predominantly in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions. An alarming 3.5 million people are under a blizzard warning. States from Mississippi to the Carolinas are on tornado watch. Forecasters paint a grim picture of over a foot of snow accumulation in parts of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Arctic Outbreak

The Arctic outbreak is expected to plunge the entire contiguous United States into below-average high temperatures and freezing low temperatures by early next week. Wind chills could plummet to an astounding minus 45 degrees in some areas, presenting a frostbite risk in a matter of minutes on exposed skin.

Impact on Presidential Caucuses

The severe weather is also projected to impact the presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, where voters are expected to participate on Monday. Authorities and residents are being advised to prepare for life-threatening winter weather and to stay abreast of the latest weather conditions.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

