Travel & Tourism

Severe Wind Storm Causes Havoc in Watertown, NY: Travel Advisories Issued

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Severe Wind Storm Causes Havoc in Watertown, NY: Travel Advisories Issued

A severe wind storm, characterized by extensive damage, power outages, and travel advisories, has swept across Watertown, NY, affecting three counties. Jefferson County, the hardest hit, reported that nearly 30,000 National Grid customers and 9,000 NYSEG customers were left without power. In addition, several roads were closed due to debris, fallen trees, and downed power lines, causing significant disruptions.

Travel Advisory Issued

In light of the rising concerns, the Jefferson County Sheriffs issued a travel advisory just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10. The advisory urged residents to avoid travel whenever possible and to exercise extreme caution if travel was unavoidable. Specific road closures included State Route 12 from Gotham Street to the city limits and Route 126 from the city limits to Overlook Drive, according to the Watertown City Fire Department.

Unnecessary Travel Warning Downgraded

The Lewis County Sheriffs Office initially responded to the storm’s onset with a no unnecessary travel warning. However, after 12:30 a.m., the warning was downgraded to a travel advisory, reflecting improvements in the situation while still urging vigilance.

St. Lawrence County Advises Caution

The St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office also joined its counterparts in advising residents to exercise caution. The county reported multiple obstructions from downed trees, limbs, and power lines. Officials urged travelers to allot extra time for their trips and to be vigilant for debris on the roads.

The severe wind storm, causing massive disruptions across the three-county area, underscores the need for preparedness and caution in the face of unpredictable weather events. As emergency services continue to work tirelessly to restore normalcy, residents are reminded to heed advisories and stay safe.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Weather
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

